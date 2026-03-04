Jolly Credit Cards Ride the Bus for ORCA

And a whale named Boop takes the wheel

by David Gianatasio March 4, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

When credit cards dance around and high-five, can a day of happy spending be far behind? Such shenanigans abound in the :60 below. Animated Visas, Discovers, Mastercards and their smart-phone pal ride a bus driven by Boop the whale.

It’s playful stuff to say the least, developed by Copacino Fujikado and Landry for ORCA. That’s a regional transit payment system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington State. The work specifically touts tap-to-pay functionality.

Actually, Boop’s an orca. That’s a killer whale. Maybe they should walk downtown instead. (Kidding, of course. For a marine mammal, he’s a darn good driver.)

“We wanted the work to be warm and inviting, similar to riders being able to tap their cards and go,” says agency CEO Scott Foreman.

Indeed, the friendly approach connects and feels especially apt for a regional push touting enhanced accessibility.

Along with hero film, additional videos plus OOH, transit placements and digital elements will run through June.