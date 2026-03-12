It's a 'Lovely Day' for Humans, Not Bots, in Latest Zevia Campaign

Fleshbag office workers know the score

by Amy Corr March 12, 2026 10:20 am Share:

Robots drink sodas full of artificial ingredients while humans prefer Zevia, made with zero artificial additives. Party Land created “Real Soda for Real Humans,” a national campaign that brings viewers into an office setting with humans and a humanoid bot, who will be featured in future campaign elements.

When a human colleague buys a can of Zevia from a vending machine, his robo-colleague creepily appears from nowhere and attempts water-cooler talk. He raves about artificial sweeteners while the human raves about Zevia. When the robot takes a sip of Zevia, it breaks him. His arm falls off and the artificial soda that fuels him comes pouring out.

The spot is running on CTV, YouTube, and Meta. The brand will have an activation at SXSW, where attendees will need to “Prove They’re Human” with a custom Z-CAPTCHA.

This continues Zevia’s cheeky anti-automation vibe, last seen in this AI spoof from Xmas 2024. And retro-futurism is all the rage this week, with Billie and Puma going back to the future.