Heidi Klum + Heidi Klum = Our Ad of the Week From Fashion House s.Oliver

With Coffee Mate, the Carter Center, Nationwide and Smalls

by David Gianatasio September 17, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

The week’s Top 5, as chosen by our staff…

Bestie: Heidi Klum’s Beside Her (Much Younger) Self for German Fashion House

AI may well obliterate humanity, but s.Oliver suggests we keep comfy and casual anyway. Two Heidis—one from the present day, the other in her 20s and generated by tech—headline this cool and mildly creepy initiative from Jung von Matt. Bonus points for embracing the algorithm so thoroughly and finding a novel way to lure eyeballs without coming on too cyber-strong. Read More

2. Coffee Mate’s Dance Track Really Pours It On

Busted moves and silly pop-song satires are ad staples to be sure. But here, Coffee Mate does daft dancing and madcap music so good, you might just savor every drop. From Leo New York, WPP Productions and director Guy Shelmerdine of Smuggler. Gimme gimme pour, gimme POUR, gimme gimme pour! Read More

3. Carter Center Explores Civility at a Time of Intense Division

The notion of civil discourse on political topics feels positively passé. That makes PSAs like this, from writer-director Nate Townsend, stand out as reminders of a more tolerant past and, perhaps, harbingers of a hopeful, harmonious future. Read More

4. TIE – Brushing Up: Nationwide Kicks Off the NFL Season With Peyton Manning

Peyton ain’t no Michelangelo… or is he? No, he’s not. But his brand-boosting alter ego, Paintin’ Manning, gives a locker room the Sistine Chapel treatment in this fun clip from Ogilvy. Read More

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4. TIE – Celebrating All the Things Cats Are

Felines get their freak on—or, alternately, just hang around and act superior—as cat food maker Smalls and Chico Studio parade kitties across TV and the interwebs. Read More