Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Spoof 'Spygate' to Introduce Firefox Sponsorship for Wrexham AFC

The spot addresses privacy concerns

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 17, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

Wrexham A.F.C. riffs on “Spygate” in a spot that showcases a shirt sponsorship between the Welsh soccer club and Firefox. The social-only campaign stars Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Spygate in the global soccer community refers to an espionage incident earlier this year involving Southampton F.C., which plays in the English Football League. Southampton was expelled from its EFL Championship final with Hull City when it came to light that head coach Tonda Eckert authorized his staff to spy on rival teams’ training grounds in order to learn their tactics—which is explicitly against league regulations.

Two days before the match, an alleged Southampton analyst was caught hiding behind a tree and filming a training session on his phone. When spotted, he fled onto a neighboring golf course and changed into different clothing—to no avail.

Here, McElhenney and Reynolds emerge from behind a tree discussing—”for no particular reason”—the importance of privacy, and why Firefox is its front-of-kit sponsor.

“They’re a browser that isn’t built on selling your personal information. So they have no reason to spy on it,” the celebs maintain.

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The :60 was created by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency.

“Firefox has been on the front of our shirt since the start of the season, but we wanted to wait until the week we next played Southampton for the right cultural moment to speak to private browsing,” says Frazer Price, an ME creative director.

Adds fellow agency CD Teddy Souter: “Hopefully it will get football fans from Wrexham and beyond to question who might be watching them as they peruse the internet—and then switch to Firefox.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect regarding its sponsorship—and Spygate, given this was one of 2026’s biggest stories in global sports.

“When thinking about the season ahead, we loved this idea immediately, because underneath that story is exactly what Firefox has been arguing about the internet for over 20 years: being watched without your permission is unfair, whether that’s a training ground or a browser,” says Mozilla CMO John Soloman.

“The fixture list came out while we were looking for ways to tell the partnership’s story, and this one picked itself. Our partners can make people laugh about things they would rather not think about, which is most of what privacy is up against. We were in from the first go.”

Wrexham also has a new away kit, drawing inspiration from Wrexham and the region’s heritage.

Related: Nike Sails With Nautical Themes for Brazilian Soccer Club