Harry's Grooming Products Won't Make You a Dashing Man of Mystery

But you'll smell great. That's what really matters

by Amy Corr April 2, 2025 2:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Men’s grooming brand Harry’s today launched a campaign that focuses on what the brand provides rather than over-the-top promises found elsewhere in the category. No one’s on a horse in the hero ad.

The 70-second spot from Zulu Alpha Kilo New York shows a man showering with Harry’s affordable body wash. He smells great. But he soon learns that this won’t lead to a life of international romance, travel and escaping kidnappers. Though he does make friends with some wolves. (Still, no horses.)

A pair of :15s serves up bad-boy vibes, getaway drivers, forged documents and sketchy plastic surgery.

“Man, That Feels Good” was directed by Elliott Power of Love Song. The brand refresh was handled by Mythology with support from COLLINS.