Happy 100th Birthday, New Yorker! Let's Celebrate With Classic Covers

700 of 5,000 covers appear

by Amy Corr April 22, 2025 10:45 am 4 min read Share:

The New Yorker is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a video that encapsulates the mag’s impact on creativity and culture while also asserting the importance of journalistic integrity in a world rife with misinformation.

“Everything, Covered—100 Years of The New Yorker,” created by Le Truc and Roof, is set to Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which also just hit the century mark. Roughly 700 of the publication’s 5,000 covers appear, with none altered in any way. Editor David Remnick helped write the script, which was voiced by star writer Jia Tolentino.

There’s a transcript of the :90 video below, which boasts a kaleidoscope of classics from Kadir Nelson, David Hockney, Art Spiegelman and Maira Kalman. The illos comment on gun violence, Covid, technology, art, sports and quests for the White House.

“100 years of looking closer

At the things…

That shape your world

Like the things you think you know about…

Or that other thing you always pretend to know about

And the things that actually nobody wants you to know about

Or… laugh about

cry about

Or that one thing that is impossible to forget about

A hundred years of hits, misses and big, big swings

From New beginnings

to ends

And all the in-between things, too

And the more everything single thing around you is changing,

The more you want to stop

and see things clearly.

New Day.

New Insights.

New Yorker.”

“Selecting the covers was a deeply considered process, aiming to visually articulate the full spectrum of the New Yorker experience—from the cherished cover art, of course, to political and news coverage to fiction and cartoons,” says Ji Yun Lee, VP of consumer creative and B2B marketing at Condé Nast. “The campaign concept and tone were carefully crafted to showcase the breadth of what we offer, weaving together a respect for the magazine’s storied past with an excitement for the future. Once we landed on the concept, it took about 4 months to select the final covers.”

“We made a very conscious choice to put the covers at the heart of the creative because they’re a direct representation of the magazine’s signature style, legacy, and unique ability to provide clarity in a world of constant change,” adds Marcos Kotlhar, partner and CCO of Le Truc.

We’ve definitely watched the video more than once, searching for our faves.

The clip is running on CTV platforms including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, Roku and Max.

“We intentionally chose to run this campaign across CTV because that’s where we saw the most potential to reach the next generation of highly engaged consumers who are looking for exactly what The New Yorker has to offer: a unique blend of fact-based journalism with thoughtful commentary on politics and the arts,” Michael Ribero, SVP of consumer revenue at Condé Nast culture, tells Muse.

CREDITS

The New Yorker

David Remnick, Editor, The New Yorker

Françoise Mouly, Art Editor, The New Yorker

Nicholas Blechman, Creative Director, The New Yorker

Monica Racic, Deputy Editorial Director, The New Yorker

Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, Deputy Editor, The New Yorker

Henry Finder, Editorial Director, The New Yorker

Daniel Zalewski, Executive Editor, The New Yorker

Nathan Burstein, Managing Editor, The New Yorker

Jia Tolentino, Staff Writer*, The New Yorker (*and VO Artist for this campaign)

Michael Ribero, SVP, Consumer Revenue, Condé Nast

Ji Yun Lee, VP, Consumer Creative & B2B Marketing, Condé Nast

Thais Klein, Creative Director, Consumer Revenue, Condé Nast

Marni Verni, Director, Project Management, Consumer Revenue Creative & B2B Marketing, Condé Nast

Blaine Surber, Sr. Project Manager, Consumer Revenue Creative, Condé Nast

Sherry Hsieh, Executive Director, Global Consumer Revenue, Condé Nast

Lindsay Ederheimer, Sr. Manager, Consumer Revenue, Condé Nast

Kaitlin Gross, Senior Director, Growth Marketing, Condé Nast

Laura Dirzyte, Sr. Designer, Consumer Revenue Creative, Condé Nast

Michael Polovsky, Copywriter, Consumer Revenue Creative, Condé Nast

Ivan Shaw, Corporate Photography Director, Condé Nast

Gretchen Fenston, Registrar, Condé Nast Archive

Le Truc

Marcos Kotlhar – Partner & CCO

Evan Schultz – ECD

Daniela Gilsanz – CD

Jose Contreras – ACD

Sam Geloso – ACD

Max Cohen – Sr Writer

Patrick Tomasiewicz – SVP, Strategy Director

Ryan Chong – EVP, Head of Production

Michael Lenic – VP, Supervising Executive Producer

Ryan McNally – Producer

Matthew Hsieh – Production Coordinator

PXP Studios, US

Dan Goldstein, Sr. Editor

Julia Marshall, Editor

Kendra Crone – Producer

Wendy Appelle – Sr. Business Affairs Manager

Natalie Marcrum – Business Affairs Manager

Roof

Guto Terni, Director, Composition and Color

Fernanda Curi, Executive Producer

Fernanda Fraiz, Line Producer

Heloísa Novaes, Head Producer

Carlos Hallan, Pipeline TD/Programming

Guto Terni, 3D Layout

Heber Conde, Simulation

Graphic Design Team

Bianca Baderna

Carolina Alberti

Natalia Veras

Animation Team:

Bruno Ferrari, Animation Director

Guilherme Ferreirinha, Animation Director

Christopher Rocha

Larissa Garcia

Paulo Passaro

Rafael Valle

Sergio Filho

Pedro Fernandes, Editor, Composition & Color

Bruno Ferrari, Editor

Rafael Valle, Editor

Fabio Fluchs. Research

Bruno Lovato, Research

Music by Human

Morgan Visconti and Daryl Pinsdorf, Musical Arrangement

James Dean Wells, Managing Director, Global EP

Nicole Riolo, Producer

Audio Post by Post Human

Daryl Pinsdorf, Sound Design and Mix

Rob Suchecki, Post Producer