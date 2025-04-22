Happy 100th Birthday, New Yorker! Let's Celebrate With Classic Covers
700 of 5,000 covers appear
The New Yorker is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a video that encapsulates the mag’s impact on creativity and culture while also asserting the importance of journalistic integrity in a world rife with misinformation.
“Everything, Covered—100 Years of The New Yorker,” created by Le Truc and Roof, is set to Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which also just hit the century mark. Roughly 700 of the publication’s 5,000 covers appear, with none altered in any way. Editor David Remnick helped write the script, which was voiced by star writer Jia Tolentino.
There’s a transcript of the :90 video below, which boasts a kaleidoscope of classics from Kadir Nelson, David Hockney, Art Spiegelman and Maira Kalman. The illos comment on gun violence, Covid, technology, art, sports and quests for the White House.
“100 years of looking closer
At the things…
That shape your world
Like the things you think you know about…
Or that other thing you always pretend to know about
And the things that actually nobody wants you to know about
Or… laugh about
cry about
Or that one thing that is impossible to forget about
A hundred years of hits, misses and big, big swings
From New beginnings
to ends
And all the in-between things, too
And the more everything single thing around you is changing,
The more you want to stop
and see things clearly.
New Day.
New Insights.
New Yorker.”
“Selecting the covers was a deeply considered process, aiming to visually articulate the full spectrum of the New Yorker experience—from the cherished cover art, of course, to political and news coverage to fiction and cartoons,” says Ji Yun Lee, VP of consumer creative and B2B marketing at Condé Nast. “The campaign concept and tone were carefully crafted to showcase the breadth of what we offer, weaving together a respect for the magazine’s storied past with an excitement for the future. Once we landed on the concept, it took about 4 months to select the final covers.”
“We made a very conscious choice to put the covers at the heart of the creative because they’re a direct representation of the magazine’s signature style, legacy, and unique ability to provide clarity in a world of constant change,” adds Marcos Kotlhar, partner and CCO of Le Truc.
We’ve definitely watched the video more than once, searching for our faves.
The clip is running on CTV platforms including Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, Roku and Max.
“We intentionally chose to run this campaign across CTV because that’s where we saw the most potential to reach the next generation of highly engaged consumers who are looking for exactly what The New Yorker has to offer: a unique blend of fact-based journalism with thoughtful commentary on politics and the arts,” Michael Ribero, SVP of consumer revenue at Condé Nast culture, tells Muse.
