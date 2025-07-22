Groin-Groomer Manscaped Makes a Cheeky About-Face

Don't send d*ck pics, d*ck

by David Gianatasio July 22, 2025 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Research shows that 51 percent of men have sent unsolicited photos. And many of those pictures have revealed … well, you know—yuck. Just 4 percent of women respond positively to such overtures. It’s surprising the number is even that high.

Now, thanks to male-groomer Manscaped, things are looking up.

Today, the company invites guys to ditch the dreaded d*ck pic and send photos of their faces instead.

Here’s a clip to help dudes get comprehend concept:

“Grooming has always been a head-to-toe thing, and we knew from the start that we were going there,” Manscaped CMO Marcelo Kertész tells Muse. “Once we earned people’s trust downstairs, it only made sense to move up. We’re talking chest, back, shoulders, neck, nose, ears—it’s all fair game.”

The target audience consists of “Guys who care about how they present themselves.” he says. “Whether they’re trying to impress, feel better, or just avoid looking like a swamp creature. If he’s got body hair and a mirror, we’re talking to him.”

Any worry that focusing on d*ck pics could cause offense or spark a backlash?

“That concern is completely valid, and it’s something we took seriously from day one,” Kertész says. “This campaign isn’t about encouraging that kind of behavior. It’s about calling attention to it in a way that reframes the conversation. We’re using humor to disarm, not to dismiss. And to promote good and attractive behavior in a lighthearted way.”

Special U.S. helped mold the campaign, which includes OOH installations, creator content and dating-app takeovers.