For the Vaulted App, King Tut Returns and He's All About Gold

Dude was buried in the stuff, after all

by David Gianatasio June 23, 2025

In the first spot below, a pair of pirates duel over plundered gold. King Tut shows up and tells them to drop their swords, because they can each earn $50 of the precious metal through the Vaulted investment app from McAlvany Financial Group.

Points for historical accuracy! And Chris Guerra, who plays the Egyptian pharaoh, really rocks his makeup and dry line deliveries:

It’s like he’s got the Midas touch. But that’s a different king (and brand) entirely.

Next, Tut takes a dip, but his paint job stays as good as…

Guerra, a bit of a social-media sensation, debuted as Tutankhamun late last year. His OTT Tut persona makes these commercials shine.

Fire Kite led campaign development. Connor Carroll directed through Cumberland Creative.

“The costume looks super heavy but it’s actually made from styrofoam and is very lightweight,” agency founder and ECD Alex Goulart tells Muse. “Good thing for Chris, of course. Costume designer Mike Mulligan has experience with Disney, including mechanical Ironman suits, so this was easy work for him.”

And here’s a sharp detail: “Tut’s sword is a real Egyptian sword, a khopesh, which we only learned about writing for this ad,” Goulart says.

Golden! Speaking of which, in the clip below, you can watch them paint Guerra—even his teeth: