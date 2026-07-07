KFC Rolls Big With 'Maximum Chicken'

And other global highlights from Anglicare and Castle Milk Stout

by Ads of the World July 7, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

KFC Australia, ‘Boxfull—Maximum Chicken’

Agency: Special Australia

Following the launch of its “Go Full Chicken” brand platform, KFC has unveiled its new Boxfull value range, built around the idea that its generous meals require extraordinary packaging. The effort imagines a team of specialists working tirelessly to engineer boxes capable of containing “Maximum Chicken.” The push turns a simple product feature into an entertaining brand story. Read More

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Anglicare, ‘Firm Friends’

Agency: Humble Productions

Making friends is easy when you’re 5 years old. At 75, it takes a bit more courage. This latest brand ad for Anglicare in Australia celebrates the simple idea that it’s never too late to put yourself out there. Read More

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Castle Milk Stout, ‘Inzalo Yelanga’

Agency: Joe Public

Inzalo ye’Langa (“The Birth of the Sun”) is believed to be the oldest known calendar, dating back 200,000 years. This ancient structure is thought to have tracked celestial movements, marking significant time periods and guiding agricultural and spiritual practices. Its existence reflects a deep connection to the cosmos and the structure stands as a cradle of human ingenuity. Now, South Africa’s Castle Milk Stout uses Inzalo as a symbol. It represents the beer’s commitment to help folks spend time with loved ones and live in the moment. Read More