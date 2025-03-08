Firestone Walker Showcases Trailblazing Women in 805 Brand Campaign

'Authenticos' embody the brand ethos for International Women's Day

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 8, 2025

Firestone Walker Brewing has built a new campaign for its 805 brand. The work turns on the line, “More Than a Beer. It’s a Way of Life.” Timed to International Women’s Day, the initiative spotlights trailblazers who “embody independence, grit and a relentless pursuit of their craft.”

These “Authenticos” featured in the ads include World Surf League’s Lakey Peterson, tattoo artist Lisa Bracero (who emphasizes personal stories in her work) and Gillian Larson a professional trail rider whose passion is the open road.

“Each of these women represents a different facet of what it means to exemplify the 805 Beer ethos,” says Firestone Walker CMO Dustin Hinz. “This isn’t about checking a box; it’s about amplifying voices and showcasing women who live the 805 lifestyle every day.”

The campaign takes on a multi-platform approach—a combo of digital, social, and earned media, along with key brand collaborations. It rolls out across the brand’s owned and paid channels and via its WSL partnership.