Joyride: Elephant Steals a Truck for Virgin Media's O2 Network

This brand's all about beasts on the go

by David Gianatasio August 29, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read

An elephant driving a truck through the city? That’s just OK. But when the pugnacious pachyderm does the deed to the strains of Laura Brannigan’s ’80s fave “Self Control,” now you’ve an advert to reckon with.

VCCP London and Girl&Bear developed the spot with ace director Andreas Nilsson. The work trumpets Virgin Media’s O2 network and its offerings ranging from TNT and Netflix to Disney+ and Sky Sports.

Trumpets—you got that, right?

Memorable stuff, in the freewheeling style of Virgin’s goat, walrus and cow. There’s just one way to go next: Snakes on a train! (Use my idea, it’s free, go ahead.)

Per VCCP, “‘Trunk Trucker’ represents the feeling of discovering entertainment like you’ve never imagined—a visual metaphor for the scale, breadth and richness of Virgin Media’s TV and entertainment offering.”

The campaign launched today on TV, VOD, OOH, radio and social.