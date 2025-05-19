'Poo! Poo! Poo!' A Rallying Cry for School Kids Afraid to Visit the Loo

Great work from the U.K., South Africa and Mexico

Andrex, ‘First School Poo’

FCB London

Pooing at school can be humiliating—unless you decide to totally own it, like this kid. Clutching a fresh roll of toilet paper, he uses a little self-generated wind to proudly glide out of the classroom, soaring down the hall to the beat of rhythmic desk drumming and a unified chant from his classmates: “Poo! Poo! Poo!” Directed by Andreas Nilsson through Biscuit, the work aims to help children conquer their first school poo by normalizing the moment, giving kids the confidence to go when they need to and helping adults provide support.

MTN, ‘Cheeseboy’

Agency: M&C Saatchi

Mpho, a city boy deeply rooted in the fast-paced world of social media, arrives at his family’s farm with his best friend James for a short stay in the countryside. The visit takes a sharp turn when his older cousin greets him with a mocking nickname—“Cheeseboy”—a jab at his urban softness. The next morning, Mpho is roused from bed to help with the chores. He stumbles through tasks he’s clearly never done before. His cousin, unimpressed, urges him to put down his phone and be present IRL. Despite the chaos, James captures Mpho’s clumsy efforts on video, and the posts gain traction, turning Cheeseboy into a minor viral sensation. Instead of resisting, Mpho decides to embrace his “Cheeseboy” title. And the family, amused and proud of their unexpected fame, finds new appreciation for how Mpho bridges their rustic traditions with the digital world he knows so well.

OPPO, ‘Mom’

Agency: Agencia Mayúscula

A grandmother stares at a faded family photo, a flicker of confusion in her eyes. She can’t remember where it was taken. Her memories feel distant, dissolving like water in her hands. Moved by this moment, her granddaughter is struck with an idea. What if she could bring the moment back? Recreate the photo, rebuild the day and bring those memories back to life?