Electrolux Says, Swedes Are Beautiful But Tough

Hyping scratch-resistant cooktops

by David Gianatasio May 19, 2025 9:30 am 1 min read

Swedes love woodworking in the great outdoors and catching fish with their bare hands. They look fine doing such activities, too. Damn fine.

We learn this in an odd spot from Electrolux that introduces the brand’s SaphirMatt Hob scratch-resistant kitchen cooktops.

Note how the product soars through the sky like a culinary UFO. Classy.

Electrolux views the effort as “a sharp, stylish take on our Swedish roots that help us cut through in a fresh, unexpected way, paving the way for an exciting brand journey,” says group CMO Nikos Bartzoulianos.

Maybe it’ll spark an international incident. That should set the brand trending.

“We wanted to bring something different to the home appliance space,” adds Noel Bunting, CCO at Publicis London. “We’re celebrating the Swedes’ uncanny ability to create something beautiful and practical, being effortlessly (and annoyingly) cool in the process.”

Tore Fransden directed, and the campaign spans TV, print, digital and other platforms across Europe.