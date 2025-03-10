DQ Canada Turned Piles of Snow Into Blizzard Banks

It's like a sweet winter wonderland. Very sweet

Piles of snow in Canada just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to DQ and Publicis.

In a breaking OOH initiative, snowbanks become “Blizzard Banks,” complete with Smarties mixed-in and 7-foot-tall red spoons.

Installations are located in Ottawa, Collingwood (Ontario), Winnipeg, Whistler, B.C., and other locations, with the potential for more, depending on winter accumulations.

Because no matter how far the temperature drops, there’s never a bad time for ice cream.

“We purposefully chose cities that had a strong DQ presence and were highly likely to have significant snowfall by mid-February,” says Vini Dalvi, CCO of Publicis Toronto. “We even tapped into weather predictions from the Farmer’s Almanac to try and get it right. The timing proved fortuitous, given the massive snow storms that blanketed most of the country just days before our launch.”

Anyone who stumbles upon a Blizzard Bank can scan a QR code located on the red spoons for a chance at winning free Blizzards sundaes for a year.

The brand partnered with The Weather Network so fans can get the scoop on a DQ Blizzard coming to their town.

“We chose five different cities to run the campaign at the same time, to ensure we were getting the right amount of reach in such a short time,” Dalvi tells Muse. “That said, given that we’re in no shortage of snow during Canadian winters, there’s a good probability we’ll bring it back in future.”