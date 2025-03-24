'Don't Celebrate Birthdays,' Says Latest Etsy Campaign

Why not cherish the friends who 'get you' instead?

by Amy Corr March 24, 2025 1:00 am 1 min read Share:

Etsy’s latest spot, “Don’t Celebrate Birthdays,” plays off its “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired holiday campaign.

We show up and celebrate big moments in life, whether it’s a retirement, wedding, birthday or baby shower. Yet oftentimes, the friends that mean the most receive the least.

This effort from Orchard Creative and director David Wilson of Riff Raff encourages viewers to celebrate each other, not events.

The ad begins at a typical backyard birthday party—small talk with strangers and sweet treats. The event gets personal as Julia is fêted with gifts from her besties that fit her personality—like a charcuterie board and funky earrings.

The ad is running on TV and social media. The brand notes that there are four searches for birthday items on the platform every second. The brand is known for recognizing the personal aspect of items sold. Shortly after Apple’s infamous “Crush” campaign last year, Etsy released “Keeping Commerce Human.”