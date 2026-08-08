Goldfish Imagines the Playful World Behind Every Bite-Sized Smile

New campaign seeks a fresh spin while conjuring nostalgia

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 8, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

With the new school year just around the corner, Goldfish’s smiley snack returns with a fresh spin.

The goal is to connect with families through whimsy and nostalgia for the cracker, now enjoying its sixth decade.

To date, two spots have launched. “Photoshoot” shows kids at lunch. One peers into a bag of Goldfish and discovers a fishy photographer snapping away at a model. The backdrop is a slice of cheese, with a sign hanging nearby: “Say Real Cheese” is a way to weave in the cracker’s stance on using real fromage.

“Talk Show,” meanwhile, sees an announcer hovering above a desk for Late Night With Real Cheese, delivering factoids about the next guest—a celeb who doesn’t use artificial colors or flavors. Viewers subsequently learn the guest won’t be joining—having just been devoured.

“We are celebrating everything about Goldfish that makes families smile,” says Chris Tutor, VP of integrated marketing at The Campbell’s Co., which owns the brand. “Whether it’s adding a little fun to lunchboxes and snack time or giving parents confidence in a snack made with 100 percent real cheese and no artificial flavors or colors, Goldfish continues to be a family favorite. That’s what ‘The Snack That Smiles Back’ is all about.”

The idea is to stay true to the spirit of the brand.

“By imagining the playful world behind every smile, the campaign highlights what makes Goldfish a snack that brings joy to both kids and parents through handcrafted worlds and characters full of personality and humor,” adds Tutor.

The baked snack brand worked with Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

Tutor points to why now is a good time for the refresh: “The Snack That Smiles Back is a core equity and has been such an iconic part of the Goldfish brand for years,” he says. “As we thought about what’s next for the brand, it felt like the right time to bring that platform to life in a fresh, modern way that connects with today’s families. It’s an opportunity to remind parents why Goldfish continues to be a snack they feel good about enjoying with their kids.”

The campaign spans paid, earned and owned channels, including social, linear TV, digital video and audio.

Additional creative will roll out throughout the year.