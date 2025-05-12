This Might Be the Most Absurd Insurance Ad Ever

Confused.com floats above the fray

by David Gianatasio May 12, 2025 7:45 am 1 min read Share:

A campaign that turns happy insurance customers into helium-propelled versions of themselves?

You know you want to see it!

And Confused.com delivers the incredible lightness of buying in a very silly :30 from Leo Burnett U.K. called “Wife.”

One caveat: What goes up must come down…

She’ll be fine. Probably. At least now, she’s got insurance. She’ll be joined by a “Dad” and “Neighbor” in upcoming spots.

“This campaign continues to turn a simple emotional truth into something brilliantly ownable,” says agency CCO Mark Elmwood.

“The moment you’ve sorted your insurance, there’s genuine relief. So, we’ve bottled that feeling, inflated it, and floated it through a few awkward life moments.”

That SPLAT! when she hits the floor is epic. Props to director Jeff Low, a master of absurdist humor who always rises to the occasion. (Pun intended.) Though srsly, that split screen between the husband and wife-balloon just pops,

“Most ads are dreadful,” he says. “I think these are not. I hope you like them as much as I enjoyed making them.”