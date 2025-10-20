Brands Embrace Halloween Hijinks for Spooky Season 2025

Cheetos, Clash Royale, Gushers, Jack in the Box, Xfinity and more

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 20, 2025

Brands are rising to the fright-filled occasion ahead of All Hallow’s Eve. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite creepfests so far. We’ll update this selection as more campaigns stalk the night.

Heinz moves away from its blood-colored condiment to emphasize a limited-time black garlic mayo. “Mayo Halloween,” created by DAVID São Paulo, embraces a creepy, dark aesthetic, paying homage to vintage horror films.

Gushers brings back its ’90s “Fruitheads” initiative, this time as a horror short—indeed, a new nightmare. In partnership with Imagine Entertainment, the spot represents the ultimate psychological snack thriller. READ MORE.

Church’s Chicken just launched “Chick or Treat” meal deals. Each week, the fast-feeder offers a different “terrifyingly terrific” taste—like bone-in wings. It’s spooktacular.

William H. Macy appears as a medical examiner at the morgue saving bones for Clash Royale’s “Skeleton Army.” The ad, by Uncommon Stockholm, urges organ donation. It serves as both game branding and a call to action to save lives. READ MORE.

Cheetos brings bliss to The Addams Family’s Thing this Halloween. When a vending machine turns up in town, the hand maestro gets inventive at finding a way to (finally) open a bag of the cheesy delights. READ MORE.

Six Flags gets scarily close to horror movies by adding “real-life jolts in scare zones and haunted mazes.” TMA went for thrills and chills with Smiley, a 7-foot tall face-stealing woodland freak in the clip below. READ MORE

Jack in the Box brings back the ’80s arcade feel in an in-app game, “DealQuest.” Created by TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A., the campaign unlocks codes for seasonal Monster Munchie Meals—but beware, Jack Box bites back! READ MORE.

@jackinthebox 🎮 Play DealQuest in the Jack App ⬇️ The deeper you go, the better the deals 👾 Stop the Munchpocalypse & win horrifyingly good rewards ♬ original sound – Jack in the Box

Xfinity creates a Frankenstein monster with refined tastes—alas, the mad scientist fails to teach him anything at all. Goodby Silverstein & Partners made a creature that learns the ways of (high) living by binging NBCUniversal content. Salut! READ MORE.

Hatch created a scary good horror trailer, “Goodnight Phone” which masquerades, fittingly, as an ad campaign. The faux horror film was created in-house by a team comprised solely of women. It follows scream queen du jour Kiernan Shipka as she doomscrolls amid hair-raising moments (like being haunted by a terrifying doppelgänger).

Step aside New Kids on the Block, and make room for the Very Big Sour Patch Kid handing out bags of the beloved Mondelēz candy. DAVID Miami created a 15-foot inflatable Kid and stocked select homes with 20,000 bags of treats in secret. So if you see it, don’t flee in fear

Cutwater has a “real spirits inside” campaign that showcases the brand’s actual spirits, like tequila, vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. A contest gives folks the chance to win an overnight stay at Cleveland’s Franklin Castle, which they say is haunted (so spirits abound!)