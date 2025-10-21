Mini's Halloween Stunt Won't Drive Itself

Are we sure that's not a Waymo?

by David Gianatasio October 21, 2025 9:15 am 1 min read Share:

It’s a Waymo! It’s a Mini! It’s both!

But mostly it’s a Mini, masquerading as the Google-backed self-driving vehicle for Halloween, courtesy of Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

“In a world moving towards driverless cars, Mini is using its iconic humor to show that driving a Mini yourself is way more fun than getting chauffeured by a ghost,” says Kate Alini, the carmaker’s head of marketing, product and strategy.

Along with OOH in select cities, GS&P will unleash a “ghost car Mini” on the streets of L.A. for Halloween.

“People are disillusioned with driving,” says agency creative director Kate Baynham. “Mini sees that as a fight we can win, by making our advertising as fun as our vehicles are to drive.”