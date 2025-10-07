Thing From the Addams Family Nails It for Cheetos—and More Global Goodies
Plus a fresh, funny take on Aussie tourism
Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Cheetos, ‘Anything for Cheetos’
Agency: Isla Ciudad de México
The story begins on an ordinary day—until the first Cheetos vending machine arrives. What starts as great news for the town quickly turns into an odyssey for Thing from the Addams Family. After all, opening a bag of Cheetos is no small task for this particular … thing.
Tourism Australia, ‘Come and Say G’day’
Agencies: Droga5 • The Monkeys
Tourism Australia unveils the next chapter of its global “Come and Say G’day” campaign, with Ruby the Roo returning on center stage, her charm and versatility carrying a new spot that transforms Aussie holidays into lasting memories. Blending star talent with the voices of real travelers, the film breaks across the U.S., U.K., China, India and Japan.
Huawei, ‘Draw Anyway’
Agency: Think & Action
You don’t need talent with a capital T. Just grab the pen. If it feels right, it is right. You don’t need to play by the rules; draw still things like they’re alive. Good can wait; you shouldn’t. Draw anyway.