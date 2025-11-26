Brands Can't Get Enough of the Grinch This Holiday Season

McDonald's U.K. joins the furry green festivities with a special meal

by David Gianatasio November 26, 2025 9:45 am 1 min read Share:

The estate of Dr. Seuss must be rolling in green these days, with the Grinch headlining some high-profile yuletide campaigns.

The latest comes from McDonald’s U.K., hyping a Grinch Meal and more. There’s no roast beast, but special menu items include Grumble Pies and Mischief McFlurrys. There’s also mismatched socks. Because merry merry.

This :30 anchors the push, which includes radio, social, press and OOH.

“We’ve embraced the chaos and allowed the Grinch to put his furry green stamp firmly on our festive campaign, creating an interactive narrative for fans to immerse themselves in,” says Andrew Long ECD at Leo U.K., which developed the campaign.

Other notably Grinchly efforts include Walton Goggins’ winning take for Walmart:

And Asda went big in a similarly grumpy direction: