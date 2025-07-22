Are New American Funding Customers Stoked? Hell Yeah!

Homebuyers can barely contain themselves

by David Gianatasio July 22, 2025 1:15 pm 1 min read Share:

Homebuyers get “Hell Yeah!” happy in the latest campaign from New American Funding. Various features of these folks’ dream dwellings make them literally shout for joy.

These include: Walk-in pantries perfect for pickled treats. Detached in-law suites. Garages for badass mid-life-crisis motorcycles. And soaking tubs to relax away life’s stresses. (Do those include anxiety about paying off a 30-year mortgage? Hell no, presumably.)

Preacher collaborated with Spark & Riot director Nalle Sjöblad on spots that appealingly mix silliness with sincerity. They’re funny but not outlandish, informative but breezy. They feel smart for the category, laying a solid foundation, as it were for future iterations.

“The ‘Hell Yeah’ moment is something every homeowner remembers—the exact instant it becomes real,” says Kevin Thomson, NAF vice president and ECD. “We captured that energy, exhilaration and pride, and infused it with unique personality.”

The work begins breaking this week across social media, streaming and digital platforms.