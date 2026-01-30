Apple's Chinese New Year Film Shows the Bond Between Humans and Their Animals

Lost dog finds a home

by Amy Corr January 30, 2026 1:45 pm

Apple’s Chinese New Year film, “Glad I Met You,” shows the love between pets and humans through a mix of live action and stop-motion animation. All shot on iPhone 17 Pro, natch.

The 10-minute film from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Shanghai, and director Bai Xue follows a young woman named Lin Wei and a lost dog she encounters called Little White. She tries to help the pooch find his home. After some comical incidents, they realize their home is with each other.

“The most important shot in this film comes when the dog, Little White, runs toward Lin Wei,” says Bai Xue. “Using slow motion magnifies the emotional impact by extending the moment.”

The work will run on broadcast, digital and social platforms. The campaign encourages pet lovers to capture pics of their furry loved ones during the New Year celebration.