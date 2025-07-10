Analog Pics Tell 'Shopping List Stories' for Ocado

The stories behind those seemingly mundane purchases

by Amy Corr July 10, 2025 11:52 am Share:

Ocado Retail uses analog images (ahh, the good old days!) to capture moments in time behind supermarket buys in a print, OOH and online campaign from Uncommon. (You maybe recall the agency’s prior work for the brand, which began with the final frame and ran in reverse.)

Here, the everyday moments are relatable: good, bad, some rather ordinary and others unforgettable (at least for those involved).

Getting engaged, weathering a breakups, watching Wimbledon, doing dishes with a baby on your shoulders—such highs and lows of life are told via grocery receipts and blurry pictures.

“Delivery: 19:09. 1,139 miles from home. 1 recipe to take you back,” reads one ad, coupled with a homesick woman making her’s family’s fave pasta dish. “Delivery: 20:37. 2 M&S scented candles. 1 M&S soothing body butter. 1 M&S bath salts. 0 plans” says another ad, with a foot sticking out of a bubble bath.

OOH elements are running in the U.K., with print in national publications. Havas Media handled placement.

“‘Shopping List Stories’ encapsulates everything we want to communicate to our customers in a distinctly heartwarming way,” says Sarah Emerson, head of brand at Ocado Retail. “Not only are we the delivery partner you can rely on, in every life moment, but we’re the partner that gives unbeatable choice and reassuringly good value. After the incredible response we saw following the launch of Life Delivered, we’re truly looking forward to seeing these eye-catching ads make a splash.”