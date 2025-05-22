No Spoiler: This Ad Starts With the Final Frame, Then Runs in Reverse

What does the fox say about that party hat?

by Amy Corr May 22, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

It’s no small feat to create a memorable story told in reverse, but Uncommon nailed it for Ocado Retail. The brand unveiled a new identity—”Life Delivered”—in a :90 set at a birthday party. It’s like flipping through a photo album of a memorable event, with the very beginning arriving at the end.

Set to the Chemical Brothers’ “Let Forever Be,” with vocals by Noel Gallagher, the spot opens at night, with a fox rocking a birthday hat. We’re already invested. There’s a runaway balloon, tears, dancing, an indoor bash, a water balloon fight, family, friends, a spread of food, grilling, guests arriving—all concluding with a grocery delivery from Ocado.

The spot will run on TV with OOH, print and radio work to follow.

“Ocado came to us in a moment of change, and we’re so excited for the launch of this platform, which we believe will really connect with a wider audience,” says Lucy Jameson, Uncommon’s co-founder. “In a Britain which often feels broken, reliability is exactly what people crave. They need brands they can trust amidst the chaos of life and everything it throws at us.”