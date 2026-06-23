Cann't Parties, VidCon and the World Cup: What 'Else' Is Happening in Adland This Week?

N.Y. and L.A. creatives step up for fellow marketers not on the Riviera

by Luz Corona June 23, 2026 6:00 am 4 min read Share:

Got a case of what our friends at The Marketing Club of New York like to call “Cannesbandonment”? For the vast majority of marketers who don’t attend the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, this week can feel a bit exclusionary.

Luckily, a few brilliant creatives who were also left behind have put together fun events sure to entertain, inspire and excite.

The Marketing Club of New York Presents ‘Cannesbandonment’

We love when FOMO turns into saltiness (the good kind).

The Marketing Club of N.Y. is hosting its second-annual Cannesbandonment event—described as “the premier summer event for marketers left behind by marketers left behind”—at Sixpoint Brewery (Brookfield Place) on June 25 from 6–8 p.m. ET.

A ticket includes access to the event, food, beer, wine and drinks. The cherry on top: This year’s get-together will also feature a fundraising raffle to support MCNY’s Centennial campaign as the non-profit organization celebrates its 100th year. The goal is to raise $25,000 by year-end to distribute to college students. Prizes are TBA.

BirmingCannes 2026

It’s not N.Y. or L.A., but it sounds swanky as hell. David Griner—former Adweek editor turned entrepreneur—is inviting “fellow Alabama-based marketing/ad/creative nerds” to his second-annual BirmingCannes event. It takes place at his restaurant, Chez Lulu, on June 24, starting at 5 p.m. Food for thought and for the bellies… sign us up (in spirit).

Lighthouse Creative’s ‘CANN’T’ Block Party

While a slice of the advertising world packed their bags to head to the Riviera, creative agency Lighthouse Creative in NYC hosted the CANN’T Block Party in DUMBO, Brooklyn, for the (arguable) majority of the industry that stayed behind.

Held at The Dumbo Loft and Dumbo Plaza, the event parodied the extravagant nature of Cannes Lions by reimagining its staples through a gritty, lighthearted Brooklyn lens. Instead of actual yachts and champagne, attendees were treated to an inflatable yacht bounce house, sidewalk sand pits, rosé and cold beer.

The festivities also featured a spin on traditional industry accolades. The CANN’T Awards honored “achievements” like Worst Thought Leadership, Lowest ROI and Worst Use of AI. Capturing the true spirit of the “no-yacht-budget” ethos, the grand-prize winner didn’t walk away with a shiny trophy, but rather the keys to an actual, drivable Pontiac Grand Prix.

(Please note this event has passed.)

Cans Festival of Freelance by Freelance L.A.

L.A. freelancers, unite… we’ve found the community for you.

To combat the annual wave of June FOMO, Freelance L.A. teamed up with Shindig Music + Sound and recurring sponsor Andresen Digital to host the “Cans Festival of Freelance.” Held in Playa del Rey, Calif., the soiree served as a sun-soaked, tongue-in-cheek parody of Cannes Lions, trading La Croisette for La Playa. This year, the event grew so popular it had to be capped just two days after being announced.

The Cans event isn’t a first for Freelance L.A., as the community group is known for throwing fun get-togethers throughout the year. It was founded in 2023 by a trio of local creatives—Jeff Barry, Josh D. Weiss and Stephen Reidmiller—who set out to connect the lone wolves of the Los Angeles ad industry. Their biggest event is an annual holiday party, which even draws full-timers whose agencies have scaled back their own celebrations.

(Please note this event has passed.)

VidCon Anaheim

The industry event geared toward digital culture and its creators is celebrating 15 years of VidCon Anaheim. Running from June 25–27, the project offers passes tailored to different parts of the creator ecosystem, including fans, creators and industry professionals. With a speaker lineup that includes creators like Grayson “The Professor” Boucher and introvert branding expert Goldie Chan, the event is sure to drop plenty of knowledge and Instagrammable moments.

FIFA World Cup 2026

This one is sort of a “well, duh,” but stay with us here. While some may argue that the FIFA World Cup taking place across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is strictly a sporting event, those of us in the industry know this hasn’t only been years of preparation for the athletes. As global producer Debi Ribbiani shared on Muse last week, brands well-equipped to enter the World Cup chat have been preparing for at least two years. So when we see activations like Taco Bell’s taco cleats, LERMA’s Chief Growth Officer Taylor Smiley providing World Cup commentary via AI, and Nike’s audacious film directed by Dan Streit, naturally we are excited to see the final products.

Be sure to check out World Cup coverage on Muse and on our sibling site, Ads of the World.