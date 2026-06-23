Video Series 'Spills the Historical Tea' for Gen Z

Drawing lessons from the past to shape our future as the nation's 250th birthday arrives

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 23, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Former American presidents and first ladies feature in a social video series aimed at reaching Gen Z. The effort—a collab from More Perfect, The Ad Council and ATTN:—seeks to “spill the historical tea” to inspire young people to learn lessons from history. The series is timed to American’s 250th birthday.

The videos slot into More Perfect’s “In Pursuit” initiative. More Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of Presidential Centers and leading educational and civic initiatives.

Social publisher ATTN: produced the shortened history lessons, alongside four content creators. For instance, Emily Mazza is a beauty expert who blends makeup tutorials with storytelling and historical themes. Here, she profiles the nation’s second first lady, Abigail Adams:

“At the Ad Council, we have a long history of creating unifying messages during defining moments in our nation’s history, so we’re excited to be partnering with In Pursuit to play a role in this milestone year for our country,” says chief campaign and program officer Heidi Arthur. “It’s so important for all of us—and especially young people, as future leaders—to be informed about our history, so we can draw from the lessons of the past as we shape our future.”

The series will primarily be promoted across ATTN: and the participating creators’ social platforms, which collectively reach 4.6 million users.

“The most rewarding part of this effort has been seeing the content come to life—the Ad Council, ATTN: and the participating creators have done a beautiful job translating the lessons of our presidents and first ladies into ‘snackable’ and enticing social videos,” says Colleen Shogan, CEO of “In Pursuit” at More Perfect.

Shogan adds More Perfect is planning to have an entirely new set of essays and contributors in 2027 focusing on American history.