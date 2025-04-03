A Round of Applause for Taylor Farms' Supermarket Silliness

Let's all clap for dad

by David Gianatasio April 3, 2025

The bar’s getting low for adulation these days. Pick out a Taylor Farms Caesar Salad kit at the supermarket, and shoppers might give you a standing ovation that rocks the produce aisle to its green, leafy core.

“A lot of the fun, celebratory moments you see during the clapping were spur-of-the-moment ideas—ike the security guards high-fiving and the big guy dropping the melon,” says Eric Kallman, CCO at Erich & Kallman, which developed the campaign.

“Our amazing remote-controlled self-checkout counter actually shot confetti flawlessly but struggled to move in a straight line,” he recalls. “So, the shot where it approached the main character was the most exhaustive of the day.”

And it didn’t subjugate a single human!

Next, prepare for a double take:

“Our red-headed lead actor seemed to morph personalities the longer we shot him in the role of his ‘clone,” Kallman tells Muse.

“At first, he was meek and mild-mannered. Then he had an insane amount of bravado. We recorded about 20 minutes of him playing the character every way you could think of. The take we eventually chose was him playing it pretty straight, letting the simple joke shine.”

“But his ‘double-trouble baby’ over the package shot is a glimpse into his hilariously deep range.”

Arts & Sciences director Taso Alexander—who’s all about foodfillment!—captures a nicely off-kilter tone in both spots without letting things get too ridiculous. *claps approvingly*