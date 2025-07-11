7-Eleven Offers 'Tongue-toos' for Slurpee Day
Getting one is an act of rebellion
What’s the matter with kids today?
You dress them in black, draw dark curtains against the sun and share the pale, brooding wonders of the post-goth/emo lifestyle.
And how do they thank you?
By rushing off to 7-Eleven on Slurpee Day for happy-happy, colorful “Tongue-toos.”
@7eleven #SlurpeeDay ♬ original sound – 7-ELEVEN
“I like color. and I like pop music, too!”
Would it have killed her to pick up some polarized shades for mom and dad?
Actually, the folks seem vexed and upset by her brand-boosting act of reverse rebellion. And depression’s their thing. So everybody wins.
From Mischief @ No Fixed Address, marking the agency’s debut for the convenience store chain.