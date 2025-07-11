7-Eleven Offers 'Tongue-toos' for Slurpee Day

Getting one is an act of rebellion

by David Gianatasio July 11, 2025 9:00 am

What’s the matter with kids today?

You dress them in black, draw dark curtains against the sun and share the pale, brooding wonders of the post-goth/emo lifestyle.

And how do they thank you?

By rushing off to 7-Eleven on Slurpee Day for happy-happy, colorful “Tongue-toos.”

“I like color. and I like pop music, too!”

Would it have killed her to pick up some polarized shades for mom and dad?

Actually, the folks seem vexed and upset by her brand-boosting act of reverse rebellion. And depression’s their thing. So everybody wins.

From Mischief @ No Fixed Address, marking the agency’s debut for the convenience store chain.