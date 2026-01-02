Advertising

5 Ads of the Week: French Cars, Caitlin Clark, a Talking Calculator and More

Alpine, Nike, TaxSlayer, Betterment and the Greek Ministry of the Interior

by David Gianatasio
January 2, 2026
6:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Week’s Best: The Most Dystopian Car Commercial Ever
Alpine portrays driving its electric vehicles as an act of rebellion. Flesh-bags battle future schlock with sci-fi humor, leaving our robotic overlords in the dust. From legendary commercial director Nicolai Fuglsig (of Sony “Balls” fame).

And in no particular order…

Nike Says: Caitlin Clark Can Make It ‘From Anywhere’
The WNBA superstar, Travis Scott and the Kelce Brothers take their best shot at delivering Nike’s hard-charging ethos. And it’s all net in a campaign that dropped on Christmas Day.

Animals’ Fear of Fireworks Blazes Across the Sky
A reminder for New Year’s Eve from the Greek Ministry of the Interior. Images of dogs, cats and horses light up the sky in a plea for their humans to lower the volume on noisy fireworks.

‘Tax-cidents’ Can Happen. Sometimes, They’re Costly
You wanna pay more? Really? Of course not. The Betterment app kicks off our most taxing season by positioning itself as a year-round financial-planning resource.

TaxSlayer Rolls Out Calculator Spokescharacter
He’s good with numbers, like 1099 and W2. Dude gets a tad sweaty at one point. But hey, tax time is stressful. An actor donned an impressive suit to delver this goofy but memorable message.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
alpine betterment Green Ministry of the Interior Nike taxslayer
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...