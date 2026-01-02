5 Ads of the Week: French Cars, Caitlin Clark, a Talking Calculator and More

Alpine, Nike, TaxSlayer, Betterment and the Greek Ministry of the Interior

by David Gianatasio January 2, 2026 6:00 am 1 min read Share:

Week’s Best: The Most Dystopian Car Commercial Ever

Alpine portrays driving its electric vehicles as an act of rebellion. Flesh-bags battle future schlock with sci-fi humor, leaving our robotic overlords in the dust. From legendary commercial director Nicolai Fuglsig (of Sony “Balls” fame).

And in no particular order…

Nike Says: Caitlin Clark Can Make It ‘From Anywhere’

The WNBA superstar, Travis Scott and the Kelce Brothers take their best shot at delivering Nike’s hard-charging ethos. And it’s all net in a campaign that dropped on Christmas Day.

Animals’ Fear of Fireworks Blazes Across the Sky

A reminder for New Year’s Eve from the Greek Ministry of the Interior. Images of dogs, cats and horses light up the sky in a plea for their humans to lower the volume on noisy fireworks.

‘Tax-cidents’ Can Happen. Sometimes, They’re Costly

You wanna pay more? Really? Of course not. The Betterment app kicks off our most taxing season by positioning itself as a year-round financial-planning resource.

TaxSlayer Rolls Out Calculator Spokescharacter

He’s good with numbers, like 1099 and W2. Dude gets a tad sweaty at one point. But hey, tax time is stressful. An actor donned an impressive suit to delver this goofy but memorable message.