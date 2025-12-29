'Tax-cidents' Can Happen. Sometimes, They're Costly

So, investment app offers the 'Betterment Effect'

If you’re enjoying the year-end holidays, just wait for tax season to start. That’s always loads of fun.

Investment app Betterment gets in the spirit with spots illustrating “Tax-cidents” that can cost you beaucoup bucks on April 15.

These include missing a call from your impossible-to-reach finance dude, receiving vital info too late via snail mail and forgetting to declare short term gains.

Is your blood pressure spiking yet? Let’s chill with an amusing commercial:

Naturally, Betterment positions itself as an automated savior, providing year-round features designed to “Tax-cident”-proof your financial world.

“Betterment is built to help investors avoid the hidden tax surprises that quietly erode returns,” says CMO Kim Rosenblum. “We’re demonstrating how our tax-smart tools and automated technology work behind the scenes to help customers keep more of what they earn and build wealth with confidence and ease.”

It’s either that, or hire a big-ass talking calculator to prepare your returns.

Another Thing helped develop the push, which follows its popular Mike’s Hot Honey spots from the summer. The “Tax-cidents” initiative breaks this week across video, audio and digital platforms.