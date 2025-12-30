Animals' Fear of Fireworks Blazes Across the Sky

A timely reminder as we near New Year's Eve

by David Gianatasio December 30, 2025

Sometimes, a message doesn’t need to be deafening. Instead, a bright idea, memorably staged, can spark enlightenment.

And so it goes in the spot below, which vividly reminds us that animals of all sorts dislike the clamorous fireworks displays that cap off so many seasonal celebrations.

Here, the pyrotechnics themselves tell the story, as a dog, cat and horse flash through the clouds, imploring their human companions for a reprieve:

They light up so many lives. Maybe keep it down a bit as we welcome ’26, OK?

The Newtons Laboratory fashioned the campaign on behalf of the Greek Ministry of the Interior, noting that “fireworks noise can cause panic attacks in pets, leading to unpredictable behavior, injuries, escape attempts and even death.”

“The solution is already here. Low-noise fireworks exist, but almost no one sees the point in using them. So, we had to make them look again, wishing for a New Year’s Eve where fireworks and pets can coexist.”

Bottom line: “It’s not a celebration without fireworks. But it can still be a celebration without the noise.”

CREDITS

Client – Greek Ministry of the Interior & Special Secretariat for the Protection of Companion Animals

Advertising Agency – The Newtons Laboratory & Gravity The Newtons

Creative Director – Giannis Sorotos

Associate Creative Director – Chrysis Neophytou

Copywriter – Dionysia Lampadariou

Art Director – Markella Plianthou

Account Director – Sofia Kornarou

Production Company – Yeti Pictures

Sound – Bounce Audio