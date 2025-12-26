Nike Says: Caitlin Clark Can 'Make It From Anywhere'

The Kelce Bros. and Travis Scott agree

by David Gianatasio December 26, 2025 5:00 am 1 min read Share:

When Caitlin Clark says she can shoot and score “from anywhere,” it’s probably best to take the WNBA wunderkind at her word.

Especially if we’re talking about this Nike commercial from Conscious Minds and production house Follow Through that broke on Christmas Day:

Naturally, the athletic footwear giant seeks to score sales from anywhere and everywhere possible.

Here, it offers a Gen-Z play, with the Kelce Brothers, Travis Scott, Michael Che and Lisa Bluder helping Caitlin put a cute spin on Nike’s hard-charging aesthetic.