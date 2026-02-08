Zach Santarsiero of CannaPlanners: Cannabis Marketers Need Tighter Systems, Better Data

Problem-solving in cannabis is essential—the rules, regulations and restrictions require it

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 8, 2026

Zach Santarsiero | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Zach is the CMO and VP of digital marketing at CannaPlanners, where he leads a team powering SEO and digital growth for more than 150 dispensaries and 30 cannabis retailers nationwide. Zach honed his skills in the plumbing, HVAC and automotive industries, fields where success depends on mastering local search.

We spent two minutes with Zach to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Zach, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Millstone, N.J., and I now live in Burlington, Vt.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

I grew up in a small rural town where there wasn’t a whole lot going on. My friends and I spent our time riding skateboards, BMX bikes and dirt bikes, building jumps and smoking weed. I became more serious about cannabis as a business opportunity in college when I interned at Green State Gardener, which at the time was an e-commerce company selling home-grow equipment online. The owners of that company now operate Green State Dispensary in Burlington.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Silver-therapeutics. They were our first-ever dispensary SEO client and only operated one store in western Massachusetts when we started working together. They now have nine locations across four states and are continuing to expand. We built their websites and have managed their marketing from the beginning.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We’ve been hard at work on a dashboard that connects and visualizes data from multiple data sources. It’s going to change the way we report on the work we’re doing for clients. It’s going to change the way dispensary operators view their marketing data.

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Standing out without selling out. Avoiding the race to the bottom. Retaining customers without sacrificing margins. Most dispensaries still struggle to connect the dots between brand, traffic and retention. Many rely too heavily on promotions or focus on aesthetics without a real strategy. The solution is tighter systems, reliable data and a brand that genuinely means something to customers.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

Operators are starting to think long-term. You can’t just get on Weedmaps or Leafly and wait for the customer to come like it’s 2018 (or 2022, depending on where you are). Operators have to have a real strategy for owning their digital footprint, building loyalty, and using their data.

Someone else’s work, in cannabis or beyond, that you admired lately.

I’m a musician— drummer—and I’ve been into this newer up-and-coming band called Penelope Road. Great vibes, and they use social media very well.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I just re-watched The Two Towers Extended Edition, and man, is that an excellent piece of cinema.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

In addition to Penelope Road, The California Honeydrops. I see them when they come to Vermont and they put on one of my favorite live music performances every single time. Honorable mention to Tool/Alex Gray. I saw my first Tool show a couple years ago with my dad and brother in Philly and it was an honor to watch Danny Carey in person.

Someone worth following on social media.

Ricky Sunshine, if you’re in for a wild ride. He’s the creative genius behind our social content. And of course our founder and CEO at CannaPlanners, Will Read.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Problem-solving. It’s an essential skill for any marketer, but especially in cannabis, where there are endless rules, regulations and restrictions.

Your biggest weakness.

A low tolerance for inefficiency. I don’t enjoy waiting on slow processes or watching people overcomplicate things unnecessarily.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the cannabis industry.

I’d still be in marketing—just in another industry—and playing music as often as possible in my free time.

