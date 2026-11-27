The Hershey Movie Tells a Love Story About the Brand and Its Founders

Muse chats with Suzanne Jones of The Hershey Experience, a producer on the project

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 27, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Suzanne Jones

This week, the Hershey movie lands in theaters across the country—and the brand’s classic chocolate bars were sold in select cities for their original 5 cent price on Nov. 25.

“First and foremost, we feel a tremendous responsibility to get it right,” Suzanne Jones, VP of The Hershey Experience and one of the movie’s producers, tells Muse. “Almost everyone knows the name, but far fewer people know the story of Milton and Catherine “Kitty” Hershey, the school they founded or the community they built.”

“When people learn that story, you can almost see them look at Hershey differently. That’s why we took our time finding the right partners and making sure the film stayed grounded in documented history. We wanted to accurately portray the major milestones in Milton and Catherine’s lives while recognizing that bringing more than 50 years of history to the screen requires some storytelling choices.”

Suzanne strives to extend the brand’s identity beyond products into consumer experiences, including Hershey’s Chocolate World, digital commerce, licensing and partnerships. During her more than 30 years with the company, Suzanne has held leadership roles spanning innovation, marketing and sales.

We spent a few minutes with Suzanne to learn about her background, inspirations and just why authenticity can’t be manufactured.

How did you approach marketing a movie about your own company?

People already have a very emotional relationship with Hershey and its brands. The movie is an opportunity to deepen that connection. The film gives people a chance to learn about the history and purpose of a brand they may have loved their entire lives. This felt like a really special opportunity.

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And you’re building a branding ecosystem around entertainment, rather than treating the film as a standalone moment?

We’re always looking for ways to meet consumers where they are and be part of the moments that matter to them. We are a proud supporter of Team USA and partnered with Olympic and Paralympic athletes this summer to bring “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place” to one of the biggest cultural stages in the world, celebrating the happiness found along the journey, not just on the podium. The Hershey movie is another opportunity to do that. The movie opens the door, but the story extends into retail, packaging and our own channels. Whether it’s sports, entertainment or retail, the goal is the same: Meet consumers in a way that feels authentic and deepens the connection they already have with our brands.

How do you turn a founder story into entertainment that resonates today?

It takes patience and trust on both sides. We agreed on guardrails early, and Dandelion Media spent a lot of time with our historians and archivists to keep the story accurate. In return, they helped us understand the storytelling choices needed to condense five decades of Milton Hershey’s life into a feature film. At its heart, this isn’t just a story about chocolate. It’s a love story, and it’s a story about grit and getting back up when you fail. Those are things people can relate to whether they know Hershey’s history or not.

How did you become a producer on the film?

My role as vice president of The Hershey Experience covers where our brand lives beyond the product, from Hershey’s Chocolate World to film and television. For more than a decade, telling Milton Hershey’s story on the big screen was a possibility that came and went, not for lack of interest, but because of the scale of the story and the responsibility that came with it. That changed when the right script, the right partners and the right timing finally aligned. Becoming a producer grew out of that process. I found myself bringing together teams and perspectives while making sure we never lost sight of what made the real story so special.

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

My mother. I watched her build a career from a part-time lunch line cashier to running the school nutrition program for an entire city. She never set out to teach me about leadership, but she did. I saw firsthand what grit, perseverance, creativity and kindness could accomplish. She taught me that you don’t have to have the perfect starting point or a perfectly mapped-out plan. If you work hard, treat people well, stay curious and have the discipline to keep going, there’s no telling where it can take you.

How has your lived experience shown up in your work?

I’ve spent more than three decades at Hershey, and I live in a town where the streetlights are shaped like Hershey’s Kisses and Milton Hershey School students walk down our sidewalks, so this story is deeply personal to me. I thought I knew everything about Milton and Catherine, but making this film showed me just how much of a partnership they had. I was especially struck to learn that Catherine signed the deed of trust that founded the school, years before women even had the right to vote. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the role she played in their shared legacy, something that’s shaped so much of my life and career.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Authenticity can’t be manufactured. Consumers know when a brand is forcing its way into a conversation versus when there’s something real behind it. The strongest brands understand the emotional connection people already have with them and build from there. For Hershey, that means staying true to the stories, experiences and purpose that have made people care about our brands for 132 years while keeping them relevant for generations to come.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.