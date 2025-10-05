Tadiem's Joseph Bonnici Applies Entrepreneurial Lessons to Help Clients Thrive

He developed acclaimed initiatives for Casey House and White Ribbon

Joseph Bonnici | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Joseph is owner and CCO of Tadiem.

We spent two minutes with Joseph to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Joseph, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in downtown Toronto and still live here. My parents immigrated from Malta, so I’m very much a product of my European roots. That’s what’s so great about Toronto. You can maintain an immigrant identity while being Canadian.

How you first got interested in health.

I’ve always had a huge interest in my own health and wellness, going as far as taking teacher training for Ashtanga yoga. From there my interest grew to social issues that are barriers to living a healthy life.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“June’s HIV+ Eatery for Casey House.” We opened a restaurant staffed by people living with HIV to shed a light on the stigma and irrational fears surrounding the transmission of the disease. The campaign received global attention and spawned an HBO documentary. The chefs were doing interviews with People and The Guardian and many of them felt “seen” for the first time. It turned into a yearly fundraiser for the hospital.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

The “Max Hate” campaign we launched for White Ribbon. It takes on the incel movement and the host of misogynistic influencers grooming young boys. It’s received millions of views. It preceded the Netflix show Adolescence which became a global sensation. The timing helped the campaign because we had two spikes of media interest.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

Seeing health evolve beyond marketing to products and solutions. Agencies are full of brilliant minds and some of the work I have seen recently will have a deep impact on the health of many people.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I love what another great Canadian agency called LG2 did for Dans La Rue. Fashion influencers changed their addresses so that new winter clothing intended for them would be delivered directly to Dans La Rue, a homeless shelter. So simple. So genius. And it inspired dozens of other influencers to do the same.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I recently discovered a German period piece called The Empress. Every scene is jaw-droppingly beautiful. The art direction, production design and cinematography are on another level.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Radiohead. They rarely create new music, but sonically everything they have done in the past sounds so beautiful and full of melancholy. Seeing them live is also an incredible experience.

Your favorite fictional character.

Dorian Gray. In a world dominated by social media, I find his story more insightful today than it’s ever been.

Someone worth following on social media.

I love architecture, especially when it takes a more organic form, so I’d pick Zaha Hadid, who passed away in 2016. Seeing many of her projects still coming to life is like watching a legacy continuing to build.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I’m lucky enough to be an owner (with my two partners) and a CCO. Ownership of a large agency has given me an entrepreneurial attitude. I understand how to apply creativity to solve tough business problems for clients because I have to do that every day for my own business.

Your biggest weakness.

I have a short attention span, so I often have to do things in chunks or very quickly.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

Something completely physical. I also love fire. Combine the two and I’d be a fireman.

