Rani Tyrrell of Netflix on Sports and Life

Her portfolio includes MLB, the NFL and boxing

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 30, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Rani is the head of nonfiction and live events marketing at Netflix. She oversees campaigns for an extensive range of content, including live sports and entertainment events, unscripted series, documentaries and podcasts.

Rani’s work includes Paul vs. Tyson, Tiger King, Love is Blind, Full Swing and NFL Christmas Gameday. She also oversaw marketing efforts for critically acclaimed series like Our Planet, Last Chance U and The Redeem Team. Additionally, she helmed campaigns for Netflix’s Academy Award-winning documentaries The White Helmets and American Factory. Rani previously spent a decade at Discovery.

We spent two minutes with Rani to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Rani, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Fairfax, Va., and currently live in Los Angeles.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Going to see the Orioles play. I still remember that mini souvenir bat from Camden Yards—merch for kids creates memories for a lifetime!

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

The Washington Commanders, who constantly test my fandom.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Remember the Titans, Sandlot

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Anything by Bill Simmons.

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

OG NBA Jam—forever and always.

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

I am so proud of the work across our three MLB projects—Opening Night, the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams. Also, the work my team has done across Boxing on Netflix, helping to bring the sport back to the forefront of culture. Plus NFL Christmas Gameday and our documentaries like America’s Team and Untold. We are all fans are excited to continue building sports at Netflix.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

The NFL “Champion” ad had me in tears during the Super Bowl. And also, Kevin Durant’s CeraVe ad had me cracking up.

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What can sports do that nothing else can?

The glory of sports, at every level, is how it can build the tools to navigate the struggle and pain that can come with life. You build resilience, community and leadership just by showing up. Sports build you for the working world, build you for positive relationships and build you to manage challenges in life.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

Hunkering down on the sidelines of my kids’ soccer, baseball and basketball games. And getting back to my roots as a youth lacrosse coach.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.