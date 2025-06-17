Pete MacInnis of Ogilvy N.Y. on Working With Coca-Cola and Heinz

Really, you've got to do what you love

Pete MacInnis | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Pete MacInnis is an associate creative director at Ogilvy New York. He previously worked at Canadian agencies Lg2, Taxi and Cossette. Pete also plays for Central Park Rangers in the Cosmopolitan Soccer League, and he’s always up for some chess in Union Square.

We spent two minutes with Pete to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Pete, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Bedford, Nova Scotia, on the East Coast of Canada. I live in Manhattan. A lot of people don’t know this, but Bedford is much larger than New York City.

How you first realized you were creative.

My mom preferred getting us Lego over anything else. I enjoyed building anything I was interested in.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

For many years I was working at the back of a scaffolding warehouse. The company’s secretary—who I really didn’t get along with—told me that instead of figuring out clever ways to avoid doing things I didn’t want to do, I should consider doing something I did. What a jerk.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

It’s like defining obscenity: I know it when I see it. Recently on the subway, I’ve seen great print work for The Ordinary skincare products. It’s so fresh and clean.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Heinz’s “Shake” with the Taxi team and my then-partner, Chris Walker. It took a few tries before the media company understood that displaying this upside down was in fact right-side up.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Coca-Cola’s “Recycle Me” with Ogilvy/Open X tand my current partner, Woo Jae Yoon. We were lucky to have such a fearless client. It was exciting to have a reason to go to Times Square other than Applebee’s.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“Follow the Arches” – This piece was made by mentors of mine, Spencer Ryan and Jordan Hamer. It shows how powerful it can be when you redirect an iconic brand’s existing identity.

“Whiskas Pack Attack” – This ad makes you feel the benefit with packaging alone.

“Teletoon at Night” – In advertising, you’re taught that there are unlimited solutions to problems. However, this execution feels like it’s the one true answer.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

It’s so hard to be novel in print. In the recent Le Chocolat des Francais series, the humor is as charming as the technique.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Simplicity

Your biggest weakness.

Stubbornness

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Too many to name, but my friend Mike Blanch has always given me good advice, and he helped me make the transition to New York.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Sitting in the back of a scaffolding warehouse.

