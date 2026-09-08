Open Influence's Alexandra Mathieu Charts the Future of Creator Marketing

'Creators are increasingly becoming multi-platform storytellers'

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 8, 2026 12:00 am Share:

Alexandra Mathieu | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“I used to think a great idea was enough,” says Alexandra Mathieu, who currently serves as VP of strategy and creative at Open Influence. “It isn’t. Great ideas need conviction, storytelling and exceptional execution to survive. There are graveyards full of brilliant ideas that couldn’t convince enough people to believe in them.”

Alexandra has spent her career in marketing and advertising at agencies such as 72andSunny, Deutsch and Ayzenberg, on accounts such as Taco Bell, Oculus and Truth. A huge fan of fandom, she believes that creators make everything better, and loves finding new ways for them to show up with brands on social and IRL.

We spent a few minutes with Alexandra to learn more about her background, inspirations and advice for team building.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

Originally from France, I was fortunate to grow up in Singapore, England, the Philippines, Belgium and eventually the United States, collecting perspectives that continue to shape how I see people, culture and creativity. Today I live in Los Angeles, a city that rewards curiosity. There’s always something new to explore, experience or learn. Ultimately though, I’ve learned that places are less about geography than what your mind, heart and appetite for life make of them. The sunshine certainly doesn’t hurt.

Finish this sentence: When I am in a creative rut, I _______.

I do what I call “input sessions,” where I revisit all the tabs, articles, videos, books and Instagram saves that once sparked my curiosity but never got my full attention. If that doesn’t work, I’ll go for a walk, look up at the sky, eavesdrop a little or simply let myself be bored. Some of my best ideas have come from giving my brain permission to wander instead of forcing it to produce.

What’s a newsletter, creator or account everyone should follow?

Easy: Morning Brew. I love it because it doesn’t just keep me informed about marketing; it keeps me informed about the world. The best marketers understand business, technology, culture, psychology and people. Great marketing rarely comes from studying marketing alone.

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

I recently loved Famesick—the conversation around the book became part of the reading experience itself. I also read Yesteryear for its commentary on influencer culture and I am reading Dogs, Boys and Other Things I’ve Cried About. Written by influencer Simon Sits, it is another reminder that creators are increasingly becoming multi-platform storytellers.

What’s your favorite productivity shortcut?

I’m torn between two. First, bundling similar work together, whether that’s back-to-back meetings or dedicated blocks for deep work. Second, creating Pavlovian cues for focus. I listen to the same soundtrack, work in the same environment and even keep multiple drinks and snacks nearby so nothing interrupts my flow once I’m in it.

Can you tell us about a time a campaign or project almost didn’t come to fruition?

Honestly, that’s the nature of agency life. Opportunities have almost fallen apart because of the complexity of highly regulated industries, where success depended on quickly becoming experts in rules, compliance and nuance. Those moments forced us to build expertise that ultimately became a competitive advantage. And today, it’s one of the reasons clients trust us with those same challenges.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I’m proud of individual campaigns, like helping bring Subaru’s purpose-driven initiatives to life, designing the BodyArmor Playmaker creator program and creating immersive experiences like the Ruska Roma training for the Lionsgate Ballerina film launch. But I’m most proud of what sits underneath those campaigns: building a team and a way of working that consistently produces thoughtful, scalable, high-quality work. I love creating systems, frameworks and cultures that help great ideas happen over and over again, not just once.

How has your lived experience shown up in your work?

I naturally think in systems and scale. I love spotting patterns across culture, psychology, creator behavior and business strategy, then turning those insights into frameworks that teams can actually use. I can zoom out to design a scalable solution or zoom in to rewrite a headline, coach a teammate, or solve a client problem. That ability to change altitude, while always staying grounded in how people think, feel, and behave, is probably the thread that runs through everything I do.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry … What’s your hot take?

The best thing brands get from creators isn’t content. We’ve been treating creators like media channels when they’re actually some of the most valuable collaborators a business can have. I call this “post-post thinking,” or thinking beyond the post. The future of creator marketing isn’t just sponsored content. Its creators as product co-designers, cultural consultants, community builders, researchers, event hosts and even equity partners. Content is becoming just one output of a much deeper relationship and business and brand opportunity.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.