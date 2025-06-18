New York Pop Singer Lana Love: Making Every Track Purposeful

Her advice to bands seeking sponsorship deals: Know your brand before you say yes to theirs

Lana Love | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Lana recently released her latest song “Lost Boyz.” She made waves in 2021 with “American Love,” landing on Apple Music’s SHAZAM Top 40 playlist. Her career spans international tours as a Disney princess, performing in over 40 countries, and appearances on networks like Netflix, ABC, NBC, PBS, Fox, Discovery Channel and Telemundo. In 2021, Lana headlined a one-hour solo live PBS special, honoring her late mentor Frank Fetta, before an audience of over 6,000 at the Redlands Bowl Amphitheater.

Lana has contributed as a lyricist and assistant director on Netflix’s Making Malinche, alongside Nacho Cano and Hans Zimmer. You can hear her song “Lion Heart” in the current national tour of Mattel’s American Girl Live! Additionally, she’s an advocate for artists’ rights, serving on the boards of the U.S. Intellectual Property Alliance and the Copyright Alliance.

We spent two minutes with Lana to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Lana, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Born in Atlanta, raised in Naples, Fla., and moved to New York. For the past 10 years, I’ve divided my time between NYC and Los Angeles, but NYC feels like home.

Your earliest musical memory.

Plunking out “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera on piano by ear around 4 years old. That was the moment my mom realized music wasn’t just something I liked.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

If Gaga, Swift and Adele had a music baby named Disney, she’d be me. I’m drawn to storytellers—artists who write their own songs and build worlds and characters with their music. I’ve always admired Gaga’s fearlessness, Taylor’s pen and Adele’s soul. Also, I’m deeply inspired by FKA Twigs’ visuals.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

The Voice. Being on Team Legend pushed me in ways I didn’t expect. It challenged me to trust my instincts, stay grounded under pressure and connect with a massive audience. The show pushed me to see what I was capable of and how far my voice could go. It was intense, challenging and incredibly rewarding. And John was so gracious on and off the stage.

A recent project you’re proud of.

My upcoming album Sorry I’m Human. It’s a deeply personal, genre-defying work. I’m launching the first single, “Antidote,” with a flash mob in Times Square, backed by 100 dancers, and pairing it with a visual campaign that embraces the shadow-side. We need the dark to see the light.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artists are reclaiming their power. Between self-distribution tools and a growing awareness around copyright and ownership, there’s more agency now than ever—if you educate yourself.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

I bow to Queen Gaga! I absolutely loved “Abracadabra”—the music video was so inspiring. You’ll definitely see echoes of that in my upcoming video for “Antidote,” which is also a high-concept dance piece. Gaga and Paris Goebel are visionaries. I’m creatively charged by the worlds they build.

Play

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Book: Rick Rubin’s The Creative Act is one I keep coming back to. It’s a great reminder that process matters more than perfection.

Podcast: The Diary of a CEO and The School of Greatness.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Alexander McQueen. His work was so theatrical and unapologetically bold.

Your favorite fictional character.

Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games. I’m into superhero women, and she’s such a hot badass.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Know your brand before you say yes to theirs. The right partnership should elevate both sides. People can tell when it’s performative.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Let artists be artists. If you want authenticity, give them space to tell the story in their voice—and trust it, especially when the vision is unexpected or outside the box.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Aside from John Legend, who’s been a wonderful mentor to me, Ghostface Killah has been a great coach. One thing he told me that stuck was “No fluff tracks.” Every song on the album has to be purposeful or it doesn’t make the cut. That standard has shaped the way I approach everything I create.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Something at the intersection of psychology, activism and storytelling. I’m drawn to understanding the human mind, learning what makes people tick and finding ways to help them feel seen.

