NBA's Jenny Whitlock on How Playing Sports Shapes Our Character

As soon as she could walk, she learned how to dribble a basketball

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 19, 2025 12:00 am 4 min read Share:

Jenny Whitlock | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Jenny is currently SVP, head of global fan marketing for the NBA. In that capacity, she leads efforts to grow fandom worldwide.

Earlier, at Hasbro, she oversaw franchise development for Transformers, Power Rangers and G.I. Joe. She also led brand strategy at Amazon for Prime Video series, specials and sports programming, helping launch the streamer in over 200 markets worldwide.

She also held senior posts at Walt Disney.

We spent two minutes with Jenny to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Jenny, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Jackson, Miss., and have lived in New York City for the past year and a half. Prior to that, I spent 17 years in Los Angeles.

What is your earliest sports memory?

My dad taught me to dribble a basketball not long after I started walking. Growing up, I would spend most weekends in my driveway, practicing. My dad went on to coach my elementary school team.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

My family loves sports, thanks to my grandmother, who was the ultimate fan. So, we were always watching college and professional events when I was growing up. My favorites are football, baseball and, of course, basketball. College-wise, my teams are Mississippi State University and the University of Florida. Among the pros, it’s the Dallas Cowboys and L.A. Dodgers. I have also rekindled my interest in tennis. It’s the other sport I used to play, and I went to the U.S. Open for the first time last year.

Favorite athlete(s).

Lately, I’m captivated by Ilona Maher on and off the rugby pitch. She has put her sport in the conversation, shows up authentically in all she does, and is someone younger athletes can look up to. I love her sense of humor, too.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

I love the movie The Sandlot. I think I look at my dog once a week and say, “You’re killing me, Smalls!” I really liked Starting 5 on Netflix, which follows five NBA players through the season.

Your favorite sports video game.

NBA 2K gets better every year, and the graphics in the latest release are incredible. It was my go-to gift for friends with kids last Christmas.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

I have a wonderful team who work around the clock to help grow and elevate the NBA fan experience. I’m beyond proud of all that they did this season for the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA on Christmas Day and NBA All-Star 2025.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

The Apple TV+ stunt for Severance at Grand Central Station was brilliant. Something like that is not easy, and it only works if everyone buys in at all levels, especially the cast, who really made a commitment. The moment owned the conversation across every channel and platform and seemed to build solid awareness ahead of the new season.

Play

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports fandom has the power to connect us through community—but playing a sport shapes us. It teaches us how to work with others to achieve goals. We learn the importance of communication, and understand that it takes practice to hone your abilities and talent.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

It would be architecture, which is something I thought I might pursue when I was younger.

