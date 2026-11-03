MVD's Massah David: Navigating Different Cultures Informs Her Style of Storytelling

'Trust your instincts, embrace your individuality and recognize the value in your creativity'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 3, 2026 11:00 am Share:

Massah David | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Massah David is co-CEO and creative director of MVD. She has led campaigns for Universal Pictures, Netflix, Essence, Sony Pictures and The Recording Academy. Massah has been honored by Billboard Women In Music, OkayAfrica’s Power 100 Women, Amplify Africa and most recently received The Vanguard Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

A proud Liberian American, Massah’s commitment to social engagement is evident through her service-driven work with Teach For America, Color Of Change and as co-founder of Dope Africans.

Born in Monrovia, Liberia, her family lived under house arrest following the 1980 coup, during which her father, Edward David Sr., then mayor of the city, was incarcerated, and her great-uncle, President William Tolbert, was tragically assassinated. After 18 months, her family sought political asylum in the United States, ultimately rebuilding their lives in Silver Spring, Md. Massah briefly attended Howard University, her father’s alma mater, before deciding to pursue her passion for music firsthand.

“We saw what resilience truly looked like, especially from our dad,” she tells Muse. “He went from being the mayor of one of Africa’s most progressive cities to selling shoes in America, doing whatever was needed to rebuild and support his family. That entrepreneurial spirit never left us.”

Determined to chart her own course, Massah worked her way up through the entertainment industry, gaining invaluable experience in artist management and label operations.

We spent a few minutes with Massah to learn about her background, inspirations and building an agency with her sister, Miatta.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

It’s okay to be different and not have all the answers. The things that make you feel misunderstood today will become the gifts that shape who you’re meant to be. Trust your instincts, embrace your individuality and recognize the value in your creativity. There’s a future in it, even if you can’t see it yet.

Was there an “a-ha” moment in your life that made you realize what you wanted to do?

When I realized I didn’t have to choose between the things I loved. Music, art, fashion, design and storytelling could all coexist within one profession. Once I understood that, I began to see creativity not just as a passion, but as a career with limitless possibilities.

What’s a belief about creativity you’ve changed your mind about?

Growing up in a Liberian household, traditional careers in business, finance, medicine, government and law were highly valued. Creativity was seen more as a passion or hobby than a viable career path. What I’ve come to understand is that creativity isn’t just a form of expression. It has tremendous cultural and commercial value. You can build a meaningful and successful career around the very things you love.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

I grew up in Silver Spring, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C., and now live in Los Angeles. The D.C. area is rooted in politics, government and traditional professional careers. Los Angeles is driven by entertainment and the creative industries. It’s interesting to have grown up in one environment and built my career in the other. Both have shaped my perspective in different ways.

What’s a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

Music and fashion. Both are powerful forms of storytelling and cultural expression. I’m endlessly fascinated by how they reflect the times we live in while simultaneously influencing what’s next.

Can you name a newsletter, creator or account everyone should follow?

Morgan DeBaun, tech entrepreneur and founder of Blavity, whose content is incredibly insightful, compelling and informative. Technology is constantly evolving, and I believe it’s an industry we all need to understand, regardless of the work we do. I always look forward to her perspective and the conversations she brings to the forefront.

What’s a non-advertising industry you learn from?

Fashion. I’ve always admired its ability to create worlds, establish identity and turn a creative vision into something people connect with emotionally. The best fashion houses don’t simply sell products. They build cultural relevance and a sense of belonging.

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

My sister and business partner, Miatta. I was working as a marketing manager at a record label when she asked me to leave and partner with her in building our own agency. That decision completely changed the trajectory of my career. Building MVD together has taught me the value of partnership, trusting different perspectives and having the courage to pursue a vision even when there isn’t an established roadmap.

Your main strength as a creative person?

My ability to connect dots that others may not immediately see. I naturally think across disciplines, drawing connections to create something that feels both unexpected and meaningful.

How has your lived experience shown up in your work?

My lived experience informs everything I create. Navigating different cultures and communities has shaped how I understand identity, representation and the importance of authentic storytelling. I bring that perspective into my work, with an appreciation for nuance and a belief that culture should never be treated as an afterthought.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

We’ve become so focused on creating moments that we sometimes forget to create meaning. Not everything needs to go viral to be valuable. The most powerful creative work doesn’t just capture attention; it leaves something behind.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.