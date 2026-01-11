Kim Deval of Bindery Explains Why 'Sometimes, Space Is the Solve'

Staying positive is her jam

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 11, 2026 7:00 am

Kim Deval | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Kim is currently executive creative director at Bindery.

We spent two minutes with Kim to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Kim, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Florida. But I’ve lived in NYC for 20 years and have a little cabin upstate. I need both the hum and the hush.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When I was 17, my mom took me to NYC for the first time. Museums, theater, fashion, street art—I took it all in, mouth agape. I knew I’d live here someday. But I was more of an academic kid. Creativity was something I did on the side. Writing, art, little projects that lit me up—those didn’t feel like a “real” career path. It took me a while to realize that I could actually build a life around this. Now, those side projects are my whole life. In addition to advertising, I have a sculptural jewelry brand called Preston & Linnie. And I’m building an art studio upstate with a couple of friends. Our dream is to host hands-on workshops and creative community gatherings.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Operation Mincemeat and HA HA HA by Julia Masli were two recent theater shows that stayed with me. I also go to Upstate Art Weekend in the Catskills and Gowanus Open Studios in Brooklyn. I have an expensive habit of collecting, including pieces by Natale Adgnot, Charles Buckley, Sonjie Feliciano Solomon and Toni Brogan.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Dove’s Project #ShowUs. I worked with the incredible team at Razorfish on a global initiative to challenge beauty standards and expand how women and non-binary individuals are represented in media. This was done in partnership with Dove, Getty Images and GirlGaze. The insight was simple but powerful: “Show us more women who look like me.” We created the world’s largest stock photo library shot entirely by women and non-binary photographers. Real people, defined on their own terms. No digital distortion. No false narratives. And a step toward real change. Outside of advertising, one of my favorite moments was creating a jewelry collection that Lauryn Hill wore while performing.

A recent project you’re proud of.

At Bindery, we recently teamed up with comedian Paul Scheer to create “The Big Deal Show” for CarGurus, a celeb-packed content series that pushed beyond the traditional ad format. Part video podcast, part game show, it featured guests sharing their “big deal” car moments and playing games along the way. It was a fresh way to stretch the brand into entertainment and build cultural relevance.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I love Street Easy’s “Don’t Be a Former New Yorker” campaign. It’s so simple and rooted in a real cultural tension. And then you want to immediately send it to three friends who are currently debating a move to Montclair.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I try to stay positive, even when feedback is tough or a project hits a wall. I don’t dwell in the negative for long; I shift my focus to what I can do. And if I’m stuck, I’ll pivot to another creative project or go see something inspiring. Sometimes, space is the solve.

Your biggest weakness.

I sometimes spread myself too thin because I genuinely love creating things. I write scripts, build brands, make jewelry and art. Did someone say linocut printmaking class? Glass blowing anyone? I’ve gotten better about prioritizing, but I still think I can do it all.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Megan Skelly taught me to always chase the most unexpected human truth. John Antoniello showed me how to hold on to purpose in every brief and make work that matters. Hetal Patel reminds me that you can care deeply about the work and still squeeze every drop out of life.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

Move to the mountains and run a tiny shop filled with handmade jewelry and local art. Maybe have a few chickens.

