Janna Navarro of Wpromote on Balancing Creative and Analytical Thinking

Empathizing with brand challenges

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 16, 2025 11:00 am 4 min read Share:

Janna Navarro | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Janna has two decades of experience spearheading brand evolution across sectors such as automotive and quick-service restaurants. She recently joined Wpromote, leading its integrated approach to digital-first marketing. Earlier, Janna led teams at CPB, collaborating with brands like Domino’s Pizza to leverage data-driven decision-making and new media. Her experience also includes working with GM on its Cadillac EV line.

We spent two minutes with Janna to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Janna, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Michigan, spent my early-20s in Chicago and NYC, and now I’m in Colorado embracing the sun, mountains and active lifestyle.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was a kid, my parents took me to Eastern Europe. I’ll never forget walking into a hair salon there, and walking out with a chic European cut—six inches shorter than before. Stepping into school after the trip was a turning point. It made me realize how important it was to express myself in distinctive ways.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

My mom. She’s always had the ability to walk into a store and identify the one piece that will stop people in their tracks. She inspired me to embrace vintage shopping and identify unique trends.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When applying to colleges, my parents told me: “This may be the one time in your life you can live anywhere you want. Start there and then pick a college.” That fall, at 17 years old, I landed in NYC.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Florence & The Machine. I saw her sing and dance barefoot in the snow at Red Rocks. Enough said.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

A podcast called The Artificial Intelligence Show. Staying informed is the key to leveraging AI’s potential responsibly and effectively.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Ever tried to park a $300,000 display car—protected from the elements—in front of MoMA on a potentially rainy November night? Well, that’s exactly what we pulled off, showcasing this modern masterpiece at the 2022 Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards.

A recent project you’re proud of.

As the lead strategist for the U.S. Open and Cadillac paid-media efforts, I watched this collaboration evolve and strengthen year after year. We moved beyond traditional sponsorship by partnering with an edgy tennis star, tapping into sneaker culture and engaging consumers across emerging media platforms throughout the tournament. Simply placing a logo on a sports property isn’t enough. True impact comes from weaving a brand authentically into every aspect of the experience. In 2023, we collaborated with The Shoe Surgeon to create a collection of EV-inspired sneakers, drawing design elements from the Lyriq and Escalade IQ. The highlight: Frances Tiafoe’s custom sneakers.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I love when a brand identifies a consumer tension and addresses it in an out-of-box way. Aloft and puppies to cure election anxiety? Yes, please.

Your main strength as a creative person.

The ability to balance creative and analytical thinking while empathizing with clients and understanding the challenges they face.

Your biggest weakness.

Obsession. Once I get sucked into a project, the room can be on fire and I wouldn’t leave.

A mentor that helped you navigate the industry.

A professor in college got me interested in this industry. Prof. Romano, thank you!

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

I speak at schools, women’s groups and community events. Last year, I brought the excitement of branding to my daughter’s first-grade class, creating a bingo game featuring logos to introduce young minds to the power and importance of brand building.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I used to feel embarrassed about my love for fashion, thinking it was indulgent or wasteful. Now, I appreciate how fashion empowers my self-expression.

