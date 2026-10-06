iProspect's Liz Vance Believes in Asking the Right Questions to Determine What's Possible

'The next 10 years will be about optimizing decisions'

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 6, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Liz Vance | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

As chief client officer at iProspect, Liz Vance has helped transform the company “from a collection of great capabilities into a more connected, client-centric organization,” she says. “It’s building the systems talent and culture that let great work happen at scale.”

Liz has been with the company for 14 years and guided the agency’s 30th anniversary celebration this year.

We spent a few minutes with Liz to learn more about her background, inspirations and on optimizing decisions, rather than marketing.

If someone wrote a book about your career so far, what would the title be?

Sure, I Can Figure That Out.

What’s one thing people misunderstand about your role?

People think it’s about having answers. It’s actually making sure we ask the right questions, bring the right people together and keep everyone moving in the same direction when things get messy.

What’s a newsletter, creator or account everyone should follow?

I’m not a big consumer of social or bite-sized news. But a beloved leader recommended I read Harvard Business Review’s 10 Must Reads. I highly recommend everyone do the same!

What’s one tool that changed how you work?

The My Notes app and my leadership team. One captures all the crazy ideas, the other figures out which ones are actually possible.

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

Several people believed in me before I was fully ready for the next role. The lesson: Don’t wait until you’re 100 percent qualified. Growth lives in the stretch assignment.

What’s overrated in marketing right now?

The race to chase every shiny AI headline is wearing me out.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

Running a ski lodge that’s also a French Bulldog rescue and a gathering place for friends. Basically hospitality, community-building and a little bit of chaos—just without the media plans.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

For 20 years we’ve optimized marketing. The next 10 years will be about optimizing decisions. The agencies that help clients make smarter business decisions, faster, will win.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.