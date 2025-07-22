Erico Braga of FCB Health on Instigating Creativity

And pushing for craft

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 22, 2025 12:00 am 4 min read Share:

Erico Braga | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Over the past 25 years, Erico has worked as an art director and creative director, taking him from Brazil to NYC, where he currently serves as group creative director at FCB Health. Previous stints include Ogilvy, Havas, Publicis, J. Walter Thompson and Africa Creative DDB. Eric has created campaigns for as Itaú, AbInbev, Meta, Telefônica, Mitsubishi and Sadia.

We spent two minutes with Erico to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Erico, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now?

I was born in Rio de Janeiro, but I worked in São Paulo for over 30 years. It was my work there that brought me to New York City, where I currently live with my family.

How you first got interested in health?

When friends moved to the U.S. to work in health and pharma, it opened my eyes to how fast the industry was growing—and to how much creative and meaningful work could be done in the space.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Responsible Billboards.” Brazil is a country with high road traffic fatalities. Ambev, the country’s largest beer company, turn its distribution fleet into media. Trucks featured non-alcoholic drink logos and the message, “Where there is a driver, there can’t be alcohol,” reaching remote areas to promote responsible consumption.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

“The Snowball,” a beautiful animation created with Safe Project, Lobo and Ritmika. It was a passion project, highlighting how cold and shorter days can lead to increased alcohol consumption.

Play

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about?

I’m excited to see brands like Lilly and Novartis stepping out of the traditional TV spot/website formula and exploring alternative projects and more creative approaches. That’s the kind of innovation the industry needs.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately?

I admire creative leaders who push their teams to break the mold. I’ve been learning a lot from Kathleen Nanda, my CCO, about how to drive creativity in pharma. I’m also inspired by the work of Bernardo Romero (Klick Health), Tim Hawkey (Area 23) and Bruno Abner (Grey Health).

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring?

I’m a fan art books—recently picked up ones from Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli) and Saul Bass. On my bedside table is Do the F*cking Work by GFDA Design Studio. TV: I recently watched The White Lotus, Black Mirror, Severance, Drive to Survive and The Last of Us. And I love documentaries—just watched The Only Girl in the Orchestra, which was fantastic. Podcast: I listen to The Daily almost every day.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire?

I gravitate towards guitarists because I consider myself to be an amateur one. Lately, I’ve been into Jack White, Julian Lage and Tim Henson (Polyphia). My all-time favorites are Eric Clapton, B.B. King and Jimmy Page.

Your favorite fictional character?

I always have a blast watching Loki.

Someone worth following on social media?

SNL—comedy is my go-to on social.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative?

I’m great at instigating creativity and pushing for craft across the team.

Your biggest weakness?

I need to learn how to let go.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health?

Playing guitar. Maybe one day…

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.