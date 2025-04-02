Billy Harner of the Brooklyn Cyclones on Hosting 'Seinfeld Night' at the Ballpark

'We're all on the same team, and rooting for the same team'

Billy Harner | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Billy is assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Cyclones. He has been with the team since 2011. Billy has also held coms posts with the State College Spikes and New York Mets.

Currently, Billy is responsible for the marketing and promotional efforts of the Cyclones. Since 2014, the team has hosted the team’s “Seinfeld Night,” which helps generate national buzz.

We spent two minutes with Billy to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, went to high school in Manhattan and college in Philadelphia. I now live in Wantagh, N.Y.

What is your earliest sports memory?

I remember going to Shea Stadium when I was four years old. The Mets played the Braves and someone hit a fly ball that ended up hitting a bird and falling in for a double. The Mets’ shortstop—Rafael Santana—picked up the dead bird and carried it off the field. I started to cry, and would not stop. So, we had to leave the game early. This was the first of many times that I have been moved to tears by the Mets.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

I am a lifelong Mets fan who just happens to work for one of their Minor League affiliates. I also love the New York Giants and Duke Basketball.

Favorite athlete(s).

Eli Manning, David Wright, Bobby Hurley and Keith Hernandez are probably on my personal Mount Rushmore. But since I became a father—my three sons are Billy, Johnny and Ryan—my favorite athlete is Brandon Nimmo of the Mets. My kids have been lucky enough to meet him a few times over the years.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Ted Lasso. It’s my own form of therapy. I laugh, I cry, I try to copy the “Biscuits with the Boss” recipe. My kids got me FUNKO Ted Lasso keychains for Father’s Day that I keep in my work bag, so I can bring Ted and Roy Kent with me wherever I go.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Working in Brooklyn and commuting back to Long Island every day, I spend a lot of time in my car, so I have become a big fan of the 30-for-30 podcasts. They do such a great job of storytelling. Sometimes it helps me forget that I’ve been sitting in the same spot on the Belt Parkway for 35 minutes.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Tecmo Bowl. I still dust off the original Nintendo from time to time, select any play that involves Bo Jackson, and immediately know what it’s like to feel invincible.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The Cyclones have been doing a “Seinfeld Night” every year since 2014. People come from all over the world to see a Minor League Baseball game on Coney Island that culminates in thousands of people screaming during our Elaine Dance Contest.

This has been my personal passion project for more than a decade and I am constantly trying to come up with new ways we can top ourselves. We are finalizing the gate giveaway for this year’s “Seinfeld Night” and it’s the best bobblehead we’ve ever done. I can’t wait to share it with the world.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I am a huge sneaker guy, so I was very tapped into the “Unbannable” campaign that Nike did to celebrate the anniversary of the Jordan 1. From putting the boxes over the shoes of the Jordan Statue in Chicago, to having Jalen Hurts wear them in the Super Bowl, it was so impressive.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

There is nothing in the world that can unite people the way that sports can. I see it all the time at games—complete strangers high-fiving and hugging when someone gets a big hit or scores a touchdown. Think about how divided our world is today in every other setting. But when you have thousands of people watching a game and root, root, rooting for the home team—all that stuff goes out the window. We’re all on the same team—and rooting for the same team.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Chef. Sort of like The Bear but with a lot more dad jokes.

