Bernd Haber of New Sound Experience on Artists and Brands Creating Mutual ROI

He was born behind the Iron Curtain

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 22, 2026 3:00 pm Share:

Bernd Haber | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Bernd is the founder and executive director of The New Sound Experience. In 2003, he founded Worldstrings Promotion, a Pete Seeger-endorsed mission. It specializes in producing events using music as a common language to bring people together and promote understanding of diverse cultures. Bernd works as an agent, promoter and presenter of traditional and contemporary music. He collaborates with artists across continents, organizing concerts and managing tours. He is a member of the Recording Academy (presenter of the Grammys) and Pollstar.

We spent two minutes with Bernd to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Bernd, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in East Berlin—behind the Iron Curtain—and grew up in East Germany until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. It is probably not well known that East Germany had a thriving music scene. Reach out to me if you want to learn more.

Your earliest musical memory.

Turning 18, my parents gave me an acoustic guitar, which set me on a path of potentially becoming a musician.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

John Kay and Steppenwolf, Mike Oldfield, Klaus Schulze

One of your favorite projects you have ever worked on.

Serving as artist manager and booking agent of John Kay—founder, vocalist and primary songwriter of Steppenwolf—in 2019-20, working with John on his transition from rock music star to solo artist.

A recent project you are proud of.

Just a few months ago, I joined the team of the Nursing Rocks! Concert Series, empowering and honoring nurses through the uplifting power of live music. Their mission is to foster a positive impact within the nursing community at nationwide events.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you are excited about.

In 2024, I embarked on a journey referred to as The New Sound Experience to eliminate Single Sound Nightmares at live music events. I partnered with Amadeus Acoustics, a sound company based in Vienna, Austria.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Björks’s Cornucopia live recording. Particularly the 3-LP vinyl album with amazing cover art.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: I am a big fan of Mr. Robot—the American techno-thriller series running from 2015 to 2019, celebrated for its complex characters, psychological depth and incisive themes about hacking, mental health and big tech’s grip on society. Rami Malek plays the lead character.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

I am a big fan of Isabel Allende and her books.

Your favorite fictional character.

The Digedags—a comic book series from East Germany with 200 million copies sold worldwide since 1955 when it started. Its 70th anniversary is coming up in December. Rumor has it that Walt Disney was a big fan.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Have a unique offering that appeals to the brand. They must recognize that there is ROI for both parties that deepens the relationship with a potential to scale up following the initial success.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Brands should recognize the true potential of a music artist, not just the music. And be willing and flexible to enter into a mutually beneficial long-term relationship yielding scalable ROI over time.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Fiona Bloom—a music industry publicist and very good friend who is the head of agency The Bloom Effect.

What you would be doing if you were not in the music business.

I would write and publish books, which I am actually doing. I am the author and publisher of several, such as (my grandfather) Fritz Häber – The Complete Diary: 16 Months in an American POW Camp; Tempest – 20th Anniversary (Celtic Rock from California); and The Wondrous Story of Hugo and Matilda (a children’s book).

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.