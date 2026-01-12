Andrew Carter of Let It Fly Media on College Football and More

The world lost sports in 2020, hopefully never again

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 12, 2026

Andrew co-founded Let It Fly Media in 2017. Over the next several years, he grew the company to 30+ employees across Kansas City and Miami, working with the NFL, PGA of America, Miami Grand Prix, the Golden State Warriors, ESPN, NBA2K, Adidas and more. Let It Fly was acquired by Two Circles in 2024. Earlier in his career, Andrew served as a sports anchor and reporter in Tulsa and Kansas City.

We spent two minutes with Andrew to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Andrew, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Naperville, Ill., and went to the University of Missouri journalism school. I’ve been living in Kansas City since 2016.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching the Chicago Cubs and Bulls on TV during the 1996/97 seasons, which meant Ryne Sandberg and Michael Jordan were the coolest guys in the world. My first core sports memory was my parents taking me to see Jordan in the nosebleeds at the United Center in 1998.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

All Chicago teams, plus I’m a massive Mizzou fan and huge Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

Favorite athlete(s).

Currently Viktor Hovland, because my family is Norwegian and I covered Oklahoma State golf when I worked in Tulsa. My all-time favorites are MJ, Derrick Rose, Tiger Woods, Sammy Sosa, Anthony Rizzo, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and recently Luther Burden III, because of his Mizzou and Chicago Bears connection.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Film: Without a doubt, The Sandlot. TV: Drive to Survive was one of the better sports shows when you consider the entertainment value and global impact it had on Formula 1.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Bill Simmons and Pardon My Take, but my wife is always showing me New Heights.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

EA FC/FIFA and NHL 2K

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Everything we do with College Football Playoff is a dream. But most recently helping ABC Saturday Night College Football with their cinematic cold opens before kickoff.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I’m impressed by the growing impact of YouTube and the engaging content from players, influencers and voices on that platform.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports brings people together across different backgrounds, cultures and personal experiences like nothing else. The way sports unites and evokes passion is unmatched. We’ve seen a world without sports in 2020 and I hope we never see it again.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I love people and I find real estate fascinating. So running some sort of real estate office—commercial or residential.

