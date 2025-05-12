Andrea Ogunbadejo of Eva Nosidam on Making Space for Everyone

She was a teenage music manager

Andrea Ogunbadejo | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Andrea serves as president of Eva Nosidam, the flagship production studio at VaynerX. Current clients include Jimmy John’s, Coach, Duracell, Starry and Verizon. Her career has spanned agencies in London, New York and Toronto, with projects for brands including TikTok, Kraft Heinz, Durex, 7UP, McDonalds, Walmart, Google and Samsung. She has also helped create independent films and scripted TV.

We spent two minutes with Andrea to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Andrea, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I’ve had the pleasure of living in four countries. But I’m London born, currently living in NYC.

How you first realized you were creative.

Before I wanted to be a film producer, I wanted to be a music producer and manager. I actually became my sister’s manager—she is a singer/songwriter—when I was 13. I was booking studio time and running media training sessions with her, believe it or not!

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When I was 17, I read Julia Phillips’ memoir, You’ll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again. She became the first female producer to win the Best Picture Oscar, for The Sting. That was the turning point. I changed high schools to one where I could take film studies, before eventually heading off to film school. I haven’t looked back since.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I tend to be drawn to fearless, driven and wild energies—Courtney Love, Eminem, Stevie Nicks. A tinge of the unhinged seems to speak to me.

Things I’ve loved recently: A Complete Unknown—the Bob Dylan biopic, Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl performance and the caviar-topped mozzarella sticks at Carne Mare in NYC.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

I recently got the opportunity to give a talk at OCAD University in Toronto. I called it “Unconventional Leadership”—an ode to those of us who never thought we had the right constitution to be leaders. I’m not part of the 5 a.m. club—I don’t run marathons. I’m an introvert. But there’s space for me, and I want others to see that there’s space for them, too.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“Help Us Remain” by Cossette for Canadian 2SLGBTQI charity Egale.KIt. It was made for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. A beautiful blend of storytelling, craft and clear messaging, with queer voices in front of and behind the camera throughout the process.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

The JD Sports Christmas ad “A Bag For Life,” directed by Amara Abbas. It’s a celebration of British youth culture and the role that iconic yellow duffle bag plays. Growing up in East London, I can attest that it is a staple.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I’m in awe of Bela Bajaria, chief content officer at Netflix. She was a guest on my favorite industry podcast, The Town with Matt Belloni.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Being anxious. It was the one thing I thought would stand in the way of my career. But I learned how to flip this to my advantage. I can see things from every angle. I’m thorough. I’m planning three steps ahead all the time. I’m considering things from other peoples’ perspectives. I triple-check everything. Being a production leader means harnessing creativity and helping to bring a vision to life. To do that, you need to be as dialed in as possible.

Your biggest weakness.

Not standing up for myself enough. I’m getting better at it.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Zsuzsanna Simon, Sabaa Quao, Kristina Jenkins, Juliette Geraghty, Shauna Seresin.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Film and TV development. Or a film lecturer.

